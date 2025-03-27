Is Joy Behar slashing her home price in preparation for her retirement from The View?

Joy Behar may be a fan favorite, especially with her “Joy Boys” on The View, but her future is not yet secure.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Joy, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin’s contracts at The View expire this year.

Joy has stepped up recently as moderator, while Whoopi is absent more often and could feel overworked.

In addition to filling in for Whoopi, Joy moderates the new Weekend View edition of the popular show.

This new streaming show took off from the start and is a sure fan favorite since it features lighter fare, giving fans a break from heavy politics all the time.

Joy’s recent move could signal an end to her time at The View, especially since no word has come out about her renewing her contract.

Joy Behar slashes the price of her Sag Harbor home

Joy put one of her homes up for sale last winter, but the price decreased since the home did not sell.

According to Tribune News Service, Joy’s Sag Harbor home was listed originally for a whopping $11 million.

According to MarketWatch, the four-bedroom lavish home featuring four and a half baths is now for sale for $8.99 million.

This move comes ahead of the busy summer months, when that home is considered prime real estate. Joy’s contract at The View also ends this summer.

As of this writing, there is no indication that she, Whoopi, or Sunny have signed new deals with ABC. The View could look vastly different in the fall.

Selling this vacation home could mean several things for Joy. She may be preparing for a new chapter that does not include The View.

Joy may be quietly making her life more manageable without the burden of another home that requires the upkeep appropriate for a mansion.

Or Joy could also want to spend more time in New York City, especially since her off-Broadway play is doing well.

What do we know about Joy’s future on The View?

Joy Behar is an original cast member of The View, but will she continue on the show?

Recently, Whoopi spoke out about her and Joy’s future, clarifying that they are not fired and are still here.

While this may be true, Joy still hasn’t shared about the future. She told Brian Teta, The View’s executive producer, “Everybody leaves eventually. Even you will leave eventually.” When prompted if that meant soon, Joy responded, “No.”

Hopefully, the good news that she will return to the show in the fall comes soon.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.