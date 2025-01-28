Whoopi Goldberg breaks silence on her and Joy Behar’s future on The View

Several ladies on The View have contracts that expire this season, and everyone wants to know if they will be back for Season 29.

Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Joy Behar’s contracts need to be renewed, even as The View is testing things with a new show, The Weekend View.

Whoopi Goldberg, who is back from a lengthy hiatus that caused Joy to apologize to the audience for the absence, shared some news with the live audience at the end of a recent show.

Whoopi took time off to attend Paris Fashion Week and showcase her all-new look.

Now, she is back in her seat as the moderator of The View, giving Joy some much-needed relief from the job. She also opens up about rumors of Joy and herself getting fired on the View.

Whoopi’s absence from the show has sparked rumors that both she and Joy are not returning to the show, but now she is putting those rumors to rest.

Whoopi announces ‘We are still here’ on the View

Whoopi is all worked up about the rumors that some of the ladies on The View have been fired and will not return to the show.

She waited until the end of a recent episode of The View to stop everyone from leaving and announced something important.

Whoopi began her speech by saying, “If you happen to see things written on the internet saying Joy and I are fired, we are not fired! We are still here!”

Joy issued another rare apology after Whoopi said that, as she laughed, “Sorry!” to all the haters thinking that they were fired and wouldn’t be returning to the show.

Whoopi did not mention one name: Sunny Hostin. As of this writing, there is still no confirmation that she will return in the fall.

Sunny has problems at home because her husband is involved in an ongoing court case for insurance fraud. Manny denied all wrongdoing through his lawyer.

It could be a telling sign that Whoopi did not mention her at the show’s end as someone who had not been fired.

Whoopi shared some behind the scenes video from Paris

Whoopi shared with the ladies on The View that she did not miss work on purpose; she had an “actual job to do” in Paris.

On the show, she shared some videos of what happened during her week away and ensured everyone knew she was grateful for it.

Whoopi looked great in her all-black ensemble in Paris.

