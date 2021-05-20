Is Dr. Will Halstead leaving Chicago Med this season?

Nick Gehlfuss has a dramatic storyline as Dr. Will Halstead on the Chicago Med season finale. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The new episode of Chicago Med ended with a cliffhanger and the promo for next week raised some serious questions about Dr. Will Halstead.

Halstead has been played by actor Nick Gehlfuss since Season 1, and now the writers are hinting that his time at Med has come to an end.

We are going to be revealing a number of Chicago Med spoilers in this post, so make sure to turn back if you don’t want to read all of the casting news that we have heard about.

Suffice it to say, the Chicago Med Season 7 cast is going to look a lot different, as quite a few characters that appeared in Season 6 are not going to be returning.

Is Halstead leaving Chicago Med?

In the Chicago Med promo for the season finale (shared below), we see Dr. Will Halstead getting fired by Sharon Goodwin. But is the scene taken out of context to pump up the preview? And is it really Halstead that is getting fired?

According to Deadline, Nick Gehlfuss is in negotiations on a new contract that will keep him as part of the Chicago Med cast. This would mean that the character of Dr. Will Halstead could return to the show for Season 7 and that he won’t be one of the faces leaving the show.

At the same time, it appears that the Chicago Med season finale was written in a way that Halstead could get removed from the show if Gehlfuss doesn’t agree to the terms of returning for Season 7. It’s a tricky and sticky situation all around, with a lot up in the air as this season of the show comes to a close.

Spoilers: Some people are leaving the Chicago Med cast

Torrey DeVitto is leaving Chicago Med. The actress plays Dr. Natalie Manning on the show, and her character arc will come to an end during the season finale. That’s going to be a big episode for the relationship between Halstead and Manning, but this news also indicates that they aren’t going to wind up together after all.

DeVitto isn’t the only person who is leaving the Chicago Med cast.

Yaya DaCosta is also leaving Chicago Med. She has played Nurse April Sexton on the show for years, but she is now moving on to other projects. Her final episode will also be the Season 6 finale, but we don’t yet know how her character will be written off the show. We expect it to be a dramatic exit.

There are also some questions about some of the other main characters on the Chicago Med cast because many contracts have come to an end with Season 6. As such, it’s not easy to predict who will and who won’t be back for Season 7 in the fall. It’s safe to assume that more news will come out in the summer months in that regard or if someone doesn’t survive the season finale.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.