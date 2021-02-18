Is Chicago Fire new tonight? Season 9 schedule examined

Adriyan Rae as Gianna Mackey and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide are featured with Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 9 has been an exciting one so far, with a few really close calls and a tense and dramatic story about two of the main characters getting stuck in an elevator during a fire.

Chicago Fire is new tonight, with Episode 7 airing at 9/8c on NBC. The synopsis for the episode makes it look like Severide and Casey will get to use their investigative skills again. There are also heavy hints that Cruz is going to have his life on the line again. What would a new episode of Chicago Fire be without Cruz being in danger?

This new episode, which serves as Season 9, Episode 7 of the show, airs for the first time on Wednesday, February 17. It will be part of an all-new lineup of One Chicago shows airing on NBC. That’s great news for viewers. But it might be a tad short-lived.

On the NBC TV schedule, there are no new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, or Chicago P.D. scheduled yet. Make sure to watch the promos following the episodes on February 17 to find out when the next one might air, because it won’t be on February 24.

After a string of new episodes during the month of February, Chicago Fire is going to take another quick hiatus before returning at some point soon with new Season 9 episodes. Production delays during the summer that stretched into the fall have forced NBC to cut back on the episode count this season.

How many episodes of Chicago Fire will air this season?

According to NBC, there will be a total of 15 Chicago Fire Season 9 episodes. That’s also good news because it means we still get to see eight more episodes after the one airs on Wednesday night. It’s not the 20+ that typically air for a drama like this one, but we will take what we can get during a pandemic.

Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. will each also have just 15 episodes, which will continue to familiar format for One Chicago at NBC.

Is there a One Chicago crossover event coming soon?

We have heard rumors that a One Chicago Crossover event could take place in the spring, but it’s very difficult to pull off something like that right now. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, television shows have had to add many additional safety features to protect the health of casts and crew. Each of the Chicago shows has its own sets, crew, and cast, so a crossover would require mixing and matching. That is tough to pull off right now.

We are going to hold out hope that a crossover will get filmed and bring some new excitement to NBC viewers, but don’t get too excited if it doesn’t look like the ones that One Chicago has done in the past. We may have to settle for just a few cast members jumping shows for a night.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.