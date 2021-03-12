Humberly Gonzalez: Who plays Sophie Sanchez on Ginny and Georgia?

Humberly Gonzalez plays the character Sophie Sanchez in Ginny and Georgia. Pic credit: Netflix

Calling all Sophie fans! Fans have been demanding to know more about the actor who plays the Sophie Sanchez character in Netflix’s trendy new comedy-drama, Ginny and Georgia.

The show follows the trials and tribulations of 30-year-old single mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her more mentally mature daughter, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry.)

However, fans have been wondering who is the Venezuelan actor Humberly Gonzalez, who plays Sophie Sanchez, Max’s (Sara Waisglass) love interest on the show.

Who is Humberly Gonzalez?

Humberly Gonzalez has been in many popular projects before Ginny and Georgia. In 2017, she had a short appearance in an episode of Shadowhunters, and following that role, she played Ana in two episodes of Orphan Black.

Gonzalez can also be seen in episodes of Utopia Falls, where she played Brooklyn Girl 2 and Netflix’s In The Dark as Vanessa.

She also has multiple projects coming up, including a supporting role in the upcoming superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy.

On her Instagram account, her biography reads, “‘H’ is silent, (she/her), Aquí se habla español también” [“Spanish is spoken here too”] and she shouts out her role in Ginny and Georgia.

Besides highlighting behind-the-scenes footage and fan-art on the social media platform, she also shares her musical talents as a singer and a guitarist.

One of her recent posts is in celebration of the series’ intimacy coordinator. Gonzalez wrote, “ I cannot stress enough how important it is for performers to have the ability to play within boundaries and the utmost transparency!” She also tagged the intimacy coordinator who worked on Ginny and Georgia and called her a “gem.”

Who is Sophie Sanchez?

Spoilers ahead. As well as being Maxine Baker’s (Sara Waisglass) love interest Sophie is also introduced as “the coolest senior” at Westbury High. After a few embarrassing mishaps, they two began dating. The character is a high school senior, and Maxine is a sophomore.

Towards the end of the series, Maxine tells Sophie that she loves her, but unfortunately, it becomes obvious that her feelings are not reciprocated.

Eventually, Sophie gets accepted into New York University and she breaks up with Maxine.

What did fans say about Sophie Sanchez?

Saxine? Mophie? Whatever the couple’s name is, fans are obsessed. When the series’ trailer was released, fans quickly picked up on Maxine being a lead LGBT+ character, and they weren’t disappointed once the show premiered.

One fan shared a fan video of Sophie Sanchez, outlined with a bisexual flag, as that is the assumed sexuality of the character. They wrote, “Another day of obsessing over Sophie Sanchez.”

Another Sophie fan shared that they haven’t watched Ginny and Georgia, but they would still “like to appreciate” the character.

A Ginny and Georgia fan whose biography reads, “I would like to talk about Sophie Sanchez a hundred perfect of the time,” tweeted “Sophie Sanchez supremacy.”

Humberly Gonzalez’s Sophie Sanchez is loved by many Ginny and Georgia fans — and apparently, some of those who aren’t fans.

Sadly, the show hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, and if it is, it’s unclear if she will return to the show. With Sophie and Maxine breaking up and Sophie’s move to New York, fans are worried about the character’s future.

Ginny and Georgia is currently streaming on Netflix.