Here’s why a late night host made a special plea to LIVE’s Mark Consuelos

Live with Kelly and Mark has the distinction of having one of their stars a People Magazine Sexiest Morning Host, aka Mark Conuselos.

Mark was named the Sexiest Morning Host for People Magazine in 2023, and it seems that he may be in the running again this year in some fashion.

Mark loves sports. He plays sports and owns the Campobasso Football Club in Italy. He also prides himself on keeping fit and trim.

This attention to his physique doesn’t go unnoticed by his fans and others, such as the crew at People Magazine.

A late-night host has noticed Mark and has asked him to beg off the People Magazine competition this year.

When you think of the sexiest men in People Magazine, many stars like Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, or even Paul Rudd come to mind, but maybe not late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon pleads with Mark to remove himself from the competition

Jimmy Fallon is in the running for one of the sexiest titles from People Magazine. He shared on his show that they sent him a bunch of swag, and he’d like the honor of being named.

Jimmy mentioned, “I’m up against Seth Meyers, Mario Lopez, and Mark Consuelos. Yuck!”

Jimmy guessed that Seth would let him have the win. Then he thought about Mario and Mark, realizing they could beg off and turn down a nomination.

“Mark Consuelos, I’m going to ask you right now, please remove your name from the ballot of People’s Sexiest…,” Jimmy said on his show.

Perhaps the late-night host of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon feels that he’d not win against Mark in a competition. While Mark is confident in his 53 years, Jimmy is turning 50 years old later this year and may be feeling his age a bit.

The clip of Jimmy Fallon pleading with Mark is on the show’s YouTube channel. Jimmy also showed off the swag that People Magazine sent him in the clip.

Mark is busy this weekend helping an actual Sexiest Man Alive

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mark is signed up to help Patrick Dempsey during this year’s Dempsey Challenge. The charity event features a walk, a run, and a ride to raise money for people battling cancer.

A professional skier, Troy Murphy, posted a blurb about the event on his alter-ego, Donny Pelletier’s Instagram account.

Mark will host a dinner for those who raised a certain amount for the charity.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.