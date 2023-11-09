Kelly Ripa calls out Mark Consuelos for always making fun of her

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos came out today on Live with Kelly and Mark to an “all fired up” and “rowdy” crowd.

The host chat on their popular show is always a fun time where they jab a bit at each other over their personal life.

They often talk about their daily life with their children, what they have done over the weekend, and fun activities like Halloween.

Through the host chat, fans have learned that their daughter Lola moved to London. We also knew that they were Day of the Dead characters for Halloween.

Today was no exception to the excitement. Kelly told viewers, “Let me tell you what was going on backstage.” She was going to set the stage for her story.

Kelly explained that Mark is “taking to do this thing” and is a brilliant mimic.

Kelly thinks Mark is a great mimic, except for one thing

Backstage, before the show airs, Mark has started to mimic everyone. Unfortunately, Kelly is not amused at one of Mark’s performances.

Kelly told him, “You can imitate anyone.” She took a beat and then said, “Except for me!”

Mark chuckled and admitted, “I do an exaggerated version of you.”

Kelly was not buying it at all, saying that she kept looking at him and asking herself, “Who is that supposed to be?”

The banter kept going back and forth between them. Kelly is irritated at Mark, who always makes fun of her.

Mark accused Kelly of pacing back and forth backstage. Kelly responded by saying, “You mean talk to people?”

Kelly even stood up to show the audience exactly how badly she thought this imitation portrayed her.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark. Pic credit: ABC

The couple’s chemistry is so great that the show has even changed the opening montage to include them pretending to get ready before the show.

Mark and his son Michael are in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue

Kelly and Mark shared an exciting honor that Mark and his son, Michael Consuelos, now share. They are both in People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Mark’s new claim to fame is “Sexiest Morning Host.”

Their son Michael is featured in the “Then and Wow” section with a picture of him posing as a young boy next to a current picture.

Michael was also featured in this issue last year. He was quoted as saying he respects his father’s work ethic.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.