Mark Consuelos announces a ‘McDreamy’ team-up that has LIVE fans excited

Live with Kelly and Mark is on hiatus for the summer while showing previously recorded episodes. Still, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos update everyone on their social media activities.

Kelly shared photos of her special night when she was awarded a Disney Legends Award and got to harass her old friend, Ryan Seacrest, as Monsters and Critics have reported.

She worried fans when she took a couple of weeks off Live with Kelly and Mark while Mark had to find fill-in co-hosts.

As photos of Kelly appeared on social media after she accepted the Disney Legends Award, fans asked if the time she took off was due to new Botox for her.

Mark has now taken the time to update fans on an upcoming charity event he is helping Patrick Demsey from Grey’s Anatomy with, and it sounds exciting.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mark shared a short video post describing the news, especially for fans who want to meet him.

Mark is teaming up with Patrick Dempsey for the 2024 Dempsey Challenge

In an exciting video, Mark shared that he is joining Patrick Dempsey for the 2024 Dempsey Challenge to earn money to help people battling cancer.

The event features walk, run, and ride events on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Mark said he is hosting a champion celebration on Friday, September 20, 2024, for those who raise $3000 during the event.

Patrick Dempsey, otherwise known as McDreamy from Grey’s Anatomy, began the charity after his mom was diagnosed with cancer in 1997. According to the Dempsey Center website, All the proceeds earned for the charity go to the cancer patients and their caregivers.

Fans are excited about McDreamy’s matchup with Hiram Lodge, with whom Mark played in the Riverdale series.

Mark replied to his post, calling it “Very exciting, can’t wait!” A fan said, “Is that what Derek does now he’s dead? Hang out with hiram lodge?”

Mark Consuelos shared that he’s excited to team up with Patrick Dempsey. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Another fan got excited and said, “McDreamy & Mcgangster! Wildcard.” Another fan asked, “Who is he?” The fan seemed unaware that Mark has co-hosted with Kelly since Ryan Seacrest left. One last fan asked what Hiram Lodge was doing in a post about Patrick Dempsey, aka McDreamy.

Fans remark about a ‘McDreamy & Mcganster” team-up. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Kelly Ripa shared a touching tribute to the passing of a legend

Phil Donahue passed away recently, and Kelly took time out of her vacation to post a sincere condolence to Marlo Thomas, his widow.

Phil Donahue started in television in 1959 and was undoubtedly a leading powerhouse of television hosts, and Kelly called him a good friend.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.