Kelly Ripa reveals a ‘bad flex’ that almost derailed her Disney Legends Awards appearance

During a lengthy hiatus from LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Disney honored Kelly Ripa with a Disney Legends Award.

Kelly has worked her entire adult life in television and has accrued many awards, from Emmys to being on the Walk of Fame, but this latest award was special to her.

WKYC reports that Kelly admitted that being named a Disney Legend was beyond her “wildest dreams.”

Kelly was honored alongside other great stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Harrison Ford, and Angela Bassett, admitting to feeling imposter syndrome.

Kelly admits that Disney has given her life, from her employment at ABC to the fact that she met the love of her life, Mark Consuelos, on the ABC soap All My Children.

Unfortunately for Kelly, she tried something she’d never done before for the Disney ceremony that almost ruined her induction into the Disney Legends club.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of herself at the Disney Legends Awards. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly admitted that a malfunction was a ‘bad flex’ for her

In an interview Kelly gave with George Pennacchio’s On the Red Carpet program, she admitted to trying something new that ultimately was what she called a “bad flex” on an important night for her.

Kelly said, “For the first time, and this was a bad flex, I wore false eyelashes under my eyes. I tried to see people I knew, and my eyelids were glued together!”

A makeup or wardrobe malfunction like that could derail an appearance on stage, especially if Kelly couldn’t see anything. It could also be one reason fans thought she looked different during the event.

It would have been a shame if Kelly could not see anything during the ceremony because of eyelash glue, especially since she shared that she and Mark had great seats.

In one of the night’s snapshots, Kelly showed off how close to the stage she was seated. She captioned the photo, “We had really good seats.”

Kelly Ripa shared how close she and Mark Consuelos were to the stage at the Disney Legends Awards. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Fortunately for her, she managed the malfunction and enjoyed her evening.

Kelly Ripa wanted to harass Ryan Seacrest

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Kelly wanted to harass her old buddy, Ryan Seacrest, at the award ceremony.

She made good on her promise and even told George Pennacchio that a highlight of her evening was seeing Ryan and “breaking into his dressing room and getting his snacks.”

Kelly Ripa said she wanted to harass Ryan Seacrest, and she did at the Disney Legends Awards. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly shared on her Instagram stories that she snuck into Ryan’s dressing room to check out his snacks while giving him a hard time.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.