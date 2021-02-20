Henriette Confurius: Here’s who plays Liv on Tribes of Europa

Henriette Confurius playing Liv in Tribes of Europa. Pic credit: Netflix

Making her big break on the Netflix sci-fi series Tribes of Europa is German actor Henriette Confurius. She plays the character Liv, one of the three siblings who embark on a mission to help repair post-apocalyptic Europe.

In Tribes of Europa, her character is a fearless fighter and she ends up in the Crimsons tribe who has old-fashioned militant standards. Together, they strive to protect the people of Europe and keep them safe.

Who is Henriette Confurius?

Confurius has been acting since 2000 when she starred in one episode of the German series Für alle Fälle Stefanie. Since then she has been in a large number of projects that are popular in her native country, playing leads in the series Lines of Separation and Die verlorene Tochter.

Throughout the years she has also starred as three different characters in the long-lasting German police drama, Tatort.

Confurius is very lively on Instagram. She posts behind-the-scenes images and promotional photos from her projects. She also shares artsy shots of food and her traveling adventures.

In one of her posts, she shared a collection of images and pictures of her assembling a bike and riding it uphill. It is hashtagged “#cinelli” which is an Italian bicycle company.

In early January, she posted the Netflix teaser for Tribes of Europa. She tagged members of the cast and production crew and added the caption, “First official teaser of our show #tribesofeuropa launching on February 19th 2021 only on @netflixde I can’t wait for all of you to watch this! You’ll love it.”

Much like everybody else, Confurius seems to be a fan of Stranger Things. She posted a screen capture from one of the episodes quoting the iconic Eleven. She hashtagged the post, “friends don’t lie.”

What are fans saying about Henriette Confurius?

Henriette Confurius quickly became a fan-favorite after Tribes of Europa aired on February 19. Many Netflix watchers are tweeting kind words about her, praising her work in the show.

In December 2020, the creator of the series Philip Koch wrote, “The wonderful Henriette Confurius, starring in #tribesofeuropa out Feb 19, 2021 on Netflix.”

One fan wrote a message that loosely translates to, “Beautiful Liv, I chose to love you.”

Calling the actor a “queen,” another fan shared that she’s currently watching Tribes of Europa, upon the show’s premiere.

Fans are also praising her past work. Twitter user @IanCMackenzie called Confurius’s work in Line of Separation “extraordinary.”

Henriette Confurius has an impressive acting resume and made a big mark on Netflix with her debut on the streaming platform with Tribes of Europa. Now, fans just have to wait to see if the show gets renewed for a second season!

Tribes of Europa is currently trending on Netflix.