Tribes of Europa: Who is in the cast?

Season 1 of the new sci-fi series Tribes of Europa just dropped on Netflix. The show was created by the German director Philip Koch and takes place in “the wake of a mysterious global disaster.”

What do you need to know about Tribes of Europa?

This subtitled series premiered on Netflix on February 19, 2021. It has one season, consisting of 6 hour-long episodes.

Described as if Game of Thrones and The 100 had a baby, Tribes of Europa has been praised for being socially-relevant and incredibly dark. The show takes place in the year 2074, in “post-apocalyptic Europe,” and follows “three siblings from the peaceful Origine tribe who are separated and forced to forge their own paths.”

The series is produced by Wiedemann & Berg Television, the producers behind Netflix’s first original German series, Dark, and the Golden Globe-nominated coming-of-age drama, Never Look Away.

Who is in the cast?

Starring as the lead siblings in Tribes of Europa is Emilio Sakraya, Henriette Confurius and David Ali Rashed.

Sakraya plays the struggling sibling, Kiano. The actor is best known for starring in the Netflix fantasy series Warrior Nun. He also has appeared in two episodes of the German crime series Tatort.

On Instagram, he shared an image of the press circuit for Tribes of Europa. Multiple Netflix logos can be seen in the picture and he added the joking caption, “Can you guess where @tribesofeuropanetflix will be streaming?”

Next is Henriette Confurius who plays the fearless character Liv. Confurius has an extensive acting resume, starring in a variety of German television series. She has four projects currently in post-production.

Confurius played Anna von Striesow in the German period-drama Lines of Separation and multiple characters in Tatort, just like Sakraya.

Last year, she shared a behind-the-scenes image on her Instagram of herself along with her costars. She added a sweet hashtag, saying “love you boys.”

David Ali Rashed plays the youngest sibling Elja. Tribes of Europa is Rashed’s first series. Previously, he has starred in the movies O Beautiful Night and Tiger Milk.

On an Instagram post, he announced the show’s premiere by sharing two promotional pictures.

A few weeks ago, he shared another picture from the series and told his fans to “be prepared.”

Also starring in Tribes of Europa is James Faulkner as General Francis F. Cameron. Faulkner is best known for his role as Randyll Tarly in Game of Thrones. As well as Melika Foroutan (Pari) as Varvara and Richard Zeman (The Bone Collector, Stargate: Atlantis) as Gregor.

Tribes of Europa is currently streaming on Netflix.