Tribes of Europa: New Netflix sci-fi dystopian series from the producers of Dark

Key artwork for Netflix's Tribes of Europa.

For fans of the German-language time-traveling cult classic, Dark, Netflix has a new offering. Called Tribes of Europa, this sci-fi series is from the producers of Dark and gives off a similar vibe in the latest trailer released.

Many fans were disappointed to learn that the third installment of Dark would also be it’s last. However, with it being such a huge –and somewhat unexpected — hit for Netflix, it seemed likely that the team behind the series could soon come up with something new.

Enter Tribes of Europa

Netflix has provided the following synopsis for Tribes of Europa.

2074. In the wake of a mysterious global disaster, war rages between the Tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe. Three siblings from the peaceful Origines tribe – Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius), and Elja (David Ali Rashed) – are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.

Dark producers Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann, along with Maximilian Vetter are responsible for the new series. Philip Koch acts as showrunner on the six-episode series.

While the premise of Tribes of Europa may seem a little bleak, Koch revealed to Collider how he wanted to portray a sense of hope.

“We are not moving in a radioactively contaminated post-apocalypse where doom lurks behind every corner. Rather, we are living in an exciting world where everybody gets back on their feet. A new beginning for the continent, full of hope,” he said.

Key art for Netflix's Tribes of Europa.

Netflix lists the main cast members as Emilio Sakraya, Henriette Confurius, David Ali Rashed, Oliver Masucci, Melika Foroutan, Robert Finster, and Ana Ulura.

For fans of Dark, Masucci’s name will be a familiar one as he played Ulrich in that series. He also offers up some further information about the premise for Tribes of Europa in the trailer.

“In December 2029, technology suddenly started going crazy. Bam! Lights out and darkness. That was it. The Middle Ages,” he says.

Tribe of Europa trailer has been released

A new trailer has been released by Netflix for Tribes of Europa. The clip opens with a very familiar vibe to Dark.

A man is shown in front of a decrepit wall. On it are a variety of pictures and news clippings. Red lines run between those images that are connected.

In Dark, a wall just like this was a main part of the plot.

Tribes of Europa is set in the future. However, there also appears to be the possible suggestion of time-travel with the emergence of a mysterious cube that everyone seems to want to be in control of.

There is even a very decidedly The 100 vibe going on as the various groups from the dystopian future fight for their lives.

Tribes of Europa will premiere on Netflix on February 19.