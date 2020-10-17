Helstrom Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Hulu?

Helstrom was Marvel’s latest television series, based on a lesser-known character to mainstream comic book movie fans.

Daimon Helstrom (Hellstrom in the comics) is the Son of Satan and a human mother and is an antihero with some severe problems in the comic book series.

However, in the Hulu series, he is a professor of ethics in Portland, Oregon, who does exorcisms for the Catholic Church since he has the power to pull out all but the most powerful of demons from individuals.

The problem is that in Hulu’s Helstrom, he finds one of those powerful demons possessing his mother, and it might be building an army to try to take over humanity.

This article provides everything that is known about Helstrom Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Helstrom?

This is where the bad news comes.

There will not likely be a second season of Helstrom for a myriad of reasons.

Even though it is a solid horror television series from Hulu, the critical score is a drastically low 39-percent rotten on Rotten Tomatoes. However, we still recommend the series, as does 89 percent of the audience from Rotten Tomatoes.

There is one other reason that Helstrom won’t get a second season on Hulu – or anywhere else for that matter.

Variety reported that Marvel shut down its television division in December 2019.

Release date latest: When does Helstrom Season 2 come out?

When Marvel shut down its television division, there were only two shows in active production – Helstrom and Ghost Rider. Those two shows would both play on Hulu, as Marvel’s deal with ABC and Netflix to air its shows ended.

Both Helstrom and Ghost Rider connect in several ways, including characters like Caretaker and The Blood from Ghost Rider in the comics and appearing in Helstrom on Hulu.

Helstrom was far enough into production that it was made and released on Hulu. Ghost Rider was not that far into production, so Marvel canceled it completely. That Ghost Rider series would have starred Gabriel Luna, reprising his role from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The good news is that there are still some Marvel animated series that will debut on Hulu following the television division’s shuttering, including Howard the Duck, Hit Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler, and M.O.D.O.K.

The Runaways also ended after its third season on Hulu, as did Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with its seventh season on ABC.

It appears the only Marvel television shows will be under the MCU banner and not the Marvel Television banner. They were different, with Jeph Loeb running the TV division and Kevin Feige running the MCU.

Coming soon for Marvel to Disney+ are Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and possibly Moon Knight.

There will also be an animated series called What If? that has episodes based on every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the original cast returning for voice roles. Each episode will ask what will happen if something in the movies was different (An example being: what if Steve Rogers becomes Iron Man in World War II and Agent Carter becomes Captain America).

As for Helstrom, this was it for the series.

Helstrom Season 2 cast updates

Helstrom stars Tom Austen (The Royals) as Daimon Helstrom, the son of a powerful demon serial killer who has been watching over his mother, possessed by a demon for the last 20 years.

Sydney Lemmon (Succession) is Ana Helstrom (Satana from the comics), Daimon’s sister, whose father kidnapped her as a child and made her go with him as he killed people. He buried her alive, and after her rescue, she has been elusive and almost uncaring to those around her.

Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards) is Victoria Helstrom, Daimon, and Ana’s mother, who has been possessed by a demon for 20 years and has been institutionalized and watched over by Daimon.

Robert Wisdom (The Wire) is Caretaker, a member of the ancient group The Blood, who has their own way of dealing with demonically possessed people. He has been watching over Ana for the last 20 years.

Ariana Guerra is Gabriella, an agent of the Vatican sent to shadow Daimon.

June Carryl (Mindhunter) is Louise Hastings, the head of the psychiatric hospital where Victoria is held and the woman who helped raise Daimon.

Alain Uy is Chris Yen, Ana’s surrogate brother who works for her and finds himself in the middle of the demonic invasion.

Helstrom Season 2 spoilers

The good news for any fans who watched Helstrom is that the series had a beginning and end in the first season, and Hulu didn’t leave fans hanging, hoping for more to close the story (like the Netflix series Warrior Nun).

The season had Daimon Helstrom teaming with his sister Ana and a nun-in-training named Gabriella to find out who was leading the way for a group of demons to come into the world and try to take over.

When Daimon realizes that it isn’t his father but a demon who is possessing his mother leading the way, he has a tough decision to make.

There is a cliffhanger at the end of Helstrom’s first season, but it is not one that is unsatisfying. Instead, it just shows what could happen next. The first season ended with a satisfying conclusion, so don’t feel cheated if you watch it and realize you won’t get more.

