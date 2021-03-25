Hannah Montana’s Rockstar ID generator: How it works and where to find the website

Miley Cyrus performed as Hannah Montana. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/acepixs

Earlier this week marked the 15th anniversary of the premiere of Disney Channel’s hit series Hannah Montana, which famously starred actor and singer Miley Cyrus as the title character. In celebration of the occasion, the television series launched new content on its Instagram account and an interactive Rockstar ID generator.

What is Hannah Montana’s Rockstar ID generator?

As part of the Hannahversary, Miley Cyrus penned a heartfelt letter to her character, reminiscing about their time spent together. On her personal account, she captioned the letter “Dear @HannahMontana, I still love you 15 years later. #HMForever.” The letter was then shared onto the official Hannah Montana account.

Cyrus wrote, “Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego’ in reality, there was a time in my life where you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands.”

The post sparked many online conversations and garnered responses from celebrities, entertainment publications and fans. One fan commented, “The tears streaming down my face rn [right now].”

Hannah Montana actor Mary-Charles Jones expressed, “So thankful that I was given the chance to be a part of Hannah’s story all those years ago. Forever grateful to have been young Hannah Montana.”

Along with the letter, the series released a Rockstar ID generator. This website allows fans to add a selfie, their name and birthday into an ID template and it generates a “Rockstar ID.”

Once a name is added into the identified box, the website takes the first letter of the participant’s name and creates a rhyming alter-ego, much like Hannah Montana was to character Miley Ray Stewart.

Most names have multiple options and new names can be suggested by clicking the refresh icon beside the given identity. Once all of the fields are filled out, the user can hit “submit” and the website will generate a random address and expiration date.

Then, the fictional Rockstar ID is ready to be downloaded and printed.

Pic credit: rockstargenerator.com

What’s next for Hannah Montana?

Nobody knows what’s next for the series — although many fans are holding out for a reboot. While nothing has been confirmed, in the past, father-daughter duo Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cryus (who appropriately starred in the series as her dad) have mentioned interest in a Hannah Montana reboot.

Last August, Miley Cyrus told People Magazine that she still has the infamous blonde wig stowed away in storage. Cyrus shared, “I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she’s kinda stuck in 2008, so we’ll need to go shopping with Miss Montana.”

A few months prior, Billy Ray Cyrus told Hollywood Life that a Hannah Montana prequel was currently being discussed and he “would do that in a heartbeat.”

While the future is unknown, at least there’s the Rockstar ID generator to keep fans occupied and the gaggle of nostalgic posts that flooded in from Hannah Montana stars and fans on Wednesday’s Hannahversary.

Hannah Montana Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Disney Plus.