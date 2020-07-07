Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson dance on TikTok: Let’s get back to WERK

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson have done their best to lighten everybody’s mood by performing a perfectly in-sync and adorable dance routine on TikTok.

The 27-year-old Party in the USA singer has been dating the 23-year-old Australian singer since last fall, and it appears that the two are enjoying their time together.

They took to TikTok on Sunday to perform a perfect dance routine to the 1990s Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams.

Miley captioned the post “If we can’t get back to work….. let’s get back to WERK,” an apparent reference to the coronavirus-related shutdowns. The music industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and all performances are now being done online.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus showed off their dance moves

The pair performed their routine in a sunny, summery location that looked like it might be beside a pool. Cyrus was dressed in a blue bikini, while Simpson wore a pair of black shorts. Both of them looked fantastic.

Miley Cyrus recently admitted to WSJ Magazine that her privileged position means that she has been mostly unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, “this isn’t Covid-19, what I’m experiencing. My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like.”

She added, “I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people.”

Cyrus and Simpson have been together since last October

Last April, Cody Simpson told The Sydney Morning Herald, “being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life.” He added that they are both “creative individuals” who inspire each other. However, there’s no sign of wedding bells just yet.

Cyrus recently announced that she is six months sober. Simpson has reportedly been very supportive of Cyrus on her journey to sobriety. A source told People Magazine that Cody is very much into clean living.

Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth. The pair tied the knot in 2018, but they separated after less than a year of marriage.

Cyrus also hit the headlines earlier this year when she had a wardrobe malfunction at the New York Fashion Week in February. After her top shifted to reveal a bit of exposed nipple, she posted a pic to Instagram and hilariously advised fans to take a quick peek before the social media platform removed the pic.