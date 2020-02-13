Miley Cyrus shares wardrobe malfunction picture on Instagram and tells fans, ‘swipe right but hurry!’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to a risque outfit as just the briefest glimpse of her Instagram feed would attest. And with risque outfits, there’s always the danger of a wardrobe malfunction.

However, Miley Cyrus dealt with her most recent wardrobe malfunction with a hilarious post to Instagram. The failure occurred as Miley left a Marc Jacobs show held for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the evening, the 27-year-old singer had been strutting her stuff on the catwalk for Marc Jacobs alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid, Liya Kebede, and Kaia Gerber.

But as she left the event wearing a backless white crop top with a scarf and black trousers, there was a problem; unfortunately, the top shifted a little bit to the left, revealing an uncovered nipple.

Miley has never been one to exhibit any shyness, and she had a hilarious reaction to the malfunction; she decided to post pics of the incident to her Instagram account.

In the caption, she cheekily wrote, “swipe right. But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon.” She posted three photos with the third one showing the offending nipple.

As of writing, the post has over 1.7 million likes, so it looks like plenty of her fans followed her advice in swiping right.

Miley Cyrus has posted racy pics before

This is not the first time Miley has posted racy photographs of herself to Instagram with her nipples making an appearance on the social media website last October. She posted a mirror selfie wearing a see-through tank top.

Posted just after her split from Liam Hemsworth, she referred to the photo as being the “new me” and again warned that Instagram would be taking them down.

Miley Cyrus, the catwalk model

Miley Cyrus has done work with Marc Jacobs before, including a 2014 ad campaign, and just last year, they released a charity hoodie together for Planned Parenthood.

She posted a video of herself walking the catwalk for them that was free of wardrobe malfunctions.

Miley split from long-term partner Liam Hemsworth last year; the couple had been on and off dating for a decade when they finally married in 2018; however, the marriage lasted less than a year.

Since then, she has been linked with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, and most recently, she was spotted kissing Australian singer Cody Simpson.