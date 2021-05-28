Grey’s Anatomy season finale promo: Meredith’s beach, wedding drama

The Grey’s Anatomy cast is ready to say goodbye to Season 17. Pic credit: ABC

The Grey’s Anatomy season finale promo is out and it shows that there is a lot to cover in the final episode.

The best part about the TV promo for Season 17, Episode 17 is that Meredith Grey is up and walking around again.

Meredith is also shown on her mental beach again, but this time it looks like she might be conscious and alone with her thoughts.

A large portion of the promo is also spent on Maggie Pierce and Winston Ndugu’s wedding.

It’s great that the season appears ready to end on a high note after so much tragedy, but it wouldn’t be Grey’s Anatomy if the writers didn’t throw a wrinkle into the mix.

The Grey’s Anatomy season finale promo

Below is the full 30-second promo that ABC is airing for the Grey’s Anatomy episode called Someone Saved My Life Tonight. The episode will air for the first time on Thursday, June 3 at 9/8c on ABC. It will also be airing right after the Station 19 season finale.

Make sure to watch all the way to the end of the promo to see the drama that might be taking place at the wedding between Maggie and Winston.

Grey’s Anatomy season finale synopsis

The episode synopsis for Someone Saved My Life Tonight gives a broader look at what will be covered in the finale, including some heavy hints that Meredith might be going through some changes at work.

“It’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision on the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy.”

We don’t see any mention of Owen and Teddy or Amelia and Link, but those relationships were certainly hinted at in the TV promo above. Everyone seems to be smiling a lot in the promo as well, so maybe we will get an entire hour of just good news for all of our favorite main characters.

After three people left the Grey’s Anatomy cast earlier this month, we hope that there aren’t any more huge revelations coming as Season 17 ends. It was hard enough saying goodbye to DeLuca earlier in the season.

As for the future of the show, ABC ordered Season 18, so fans will get to see more from Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the Grey’s Anatomy cast in the fall.

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 finale airs on Thursday, June 3, and that gives plenty of time to re-watch the past few episodes before the season comes to a close.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.