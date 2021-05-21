Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Another doctor is leaving the hospital with Avery

Meredith Grey lost another co-worker on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal that it’s more than just Dr. Jackson Avery who is leaving the hospital as Season 17 of the show comes to a close.

During the new episode called Tradition that aired on Thursday night, the shocking revelation was made that someone else would be joining Jackson and April Kepner as they left Seattle and moved to Boston.

For viewers that have watched every episode this season, it may not have been a surprise at all that Dr. Tom Koracick just showed himself out the door. The writers seemed very close to killing off the character for much of the season, so we all had a bit of time to prepare.

At the same time, in an episode that was almost entirely focused on star Jesse Williams as he played Jackson Avery for the final time, we weren’t expecting another doctor to leave Grey Sloan Memorial at the same time.

In hindsight, though, it’s typical writing that we have seen on Grey’s Anatomy before.

Grey’s Anatomy cast shift for Season 18

While actor Greg Germann is leaving the Grey’s Anatomy cast as a series regular, we are going to see Dr. Tom Koracick again. According to a report that came out during the episode airing last night, he will pop up as a guest star at a future time, suggesting that the writers already have an idea on how to feature him during a Season 18 episode.

“Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years,” Grey’s Anatomy executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff reportedly told Deadline about the cast shift. “We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day – but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!”

As for Germann, he also spoke to Deadline and stated that “To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with Grey’s over the past few years has been such a privilege. A big thank you to the fans as it has truly been a shared experience!”

More episodes left in Grey’s Anatomy Season 17

We aren’t done with the Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 episodes yet. Though this was an impact episode for the show, there are still two more new episodes left to air on ABC this spring.

There is a new episode of the show on May 27, and then the Grey’s Anatomy season finale will air on Thursday, June 3. A lot could happen in the final episodes of the season, and we fully expect there to be a lot of emotions tied into some big choices and career decisions waiting for the Grey’s Anatomy cast.

We might need to also take a deep breath before the final two hours air on ABC because there is a good chance we could see one or more additional Grey’s Anatomy cast members leaving the show. Amid all of it, at least ABC ordered Season 18 of the show, so there will be more episodes in the fall, no matter how Season 17 comes to a close.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.