Grey’s Anatomy: The final episode for Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery

Jesse Williams and character Dr. Jackson Avery are leaving Grey’s Anatomy. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy is ready to air the final episode for actor Jesse Williams. This is the last time that Grey’s Anatomy fans will see the character of Dr. Jackson Avery walking the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial.

During a season of the show that has been filled with dramatic moments, this is one that could bring a lot of tears to long-time fans of the show.

Jackson Avery has appeared in 12 seasons of the Shonda Rhimes drama and he has become one of the reasons that many viewers tune in each week. If it seems like many years ago that Avery joined the Grey’s Anatomy cast during the merge between Seattle Grace Hospital and Mercy West Medical Center, it’s because it was indeed many, many years ago now.

On the last episode of Grey’s Anatomy, we finally got to see the reunion between Jackson Avery and April Kepner. That was when it was shockingly revealed that Jackson and April are leaving Seattle to take over his family’s foundation in Boston.

But before he makes that grand exit, Jackson has to go to the hospital and let everyone know what’s going on. This is where he has to speak with long-time friend Meredith Grey about his choices and tell long-time mentor Miranda Bailey that it is time for him to leave the nest.

Jesse Williams’ final episode of Grey’s Anatomy

Below is a new promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 15. In it, we see Jackson saying some of his goodbyes, and we also get to see a few flashbacks from memorable moments he has been a part of over the years.

The new episode is called Tradition and it airs for the first time on Thursday, May 20 at 9/8c on ABC.

This important episode of Grey’s Anatomy was actually directed by Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Own Hunt on the show. He, too, has been a part of the Grey’s Anatomy cast for years, and he shared some of his thoughts on social media ahead of the big night.

Watch this Thursday! It’s EMOTIONAL ! Was an honor to direct it https://t.co/lmZFWyxKI3 — Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) May 19, 2021

McKidd will also be running the Instagram account for the show on May 20 and he has begun posting many behind-the-scenes photos and notes about them.

The photo below is one that McKidd shared from 2013 which was taken while he was filming with Williams on the set.

Ending of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17

There are still a few more episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 left to air this spring. Following the exit of Dr. Jackson Avery, there are two more new episodes before the show heads out on its summer hiatus.

Within the Grey’s Anatomy TV schedule, the season finale is going to air during the month of June. Quite a few people from the show have been posting about how well-written that episode is and how it wraps the season up nicely for the program. Hopefully, that’s the case, because it has been a tough season emotionally for viewers, including character deaths, health scares, and returning cast members from the past.

Just watched a cut of the season finale of #GreysAnatomy



It. Is. Everything. pic.twitter.com/XoOTJxern7 — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) May 19, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.