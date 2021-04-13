Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 12 synopsis and TV promo out

Jo Wilson has some important stories left to tell on Grey’s Anatomy. Pic credit: ABC

The new episode of Grey’s Anatomy is called Sign O’ the Times. Ahead of it debuting on ABC, the network has released a full synopsis and television promo clip for fans to know what’s coming next.

The last episode of the show was part of a crossover event with Station 19. It was a busy night for the two Shondaland shows, but it took a long time for the writers to fulfill that promise of Meredith Grey finally waking up.

It wasn’t until the final moments of the Grey’s Anatomy episode that Meredith woke up from her coma and spoke, but we were a little caught off guard by what she had to say. Instead of asking about DeLuca, who she had seen out on the beach, she asked about Jo Wilson instead.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Why did Meredith ask about Jo? Previously, Jo had gone in to see Meredith, and she shared a secret about possibly leaving the profession. It seems that Meredith must have heard Jo, even during her coma, so it’s possible she heard a lot more that was going on while she was down.

As for the next episode of the show, it isn’t even advertising much about Meredith, which is mysterious in itself. Maybe it’s to hide a shocking revelation or to provide more impact to the moment she gets told about DeLuca dying. But she does pop up in the TV promo shared below.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 12 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that ABC released for the episode of Grey’s Anatomy called Sign O’ the Times. It is a bit more extensive than usual. This episode will air for the first time on Thursday, April 15.

“Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests; Levi is tested by an emergency; the doctors struggle to treat a patient who doesn’t believe in COVID-19.”

Grey’s Anatomy new TV promo

ABC is also airing a promo clip for the new episode that makes it look very emotional for the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Don’t get sucked into believing that Meredith is dying in this promo, as it does seem to hint at that fact. We don’t think she is going to crash again.

More Grey’s Anatomy episodes to come

There are still a lot of Season 17 Grey’s Anatomy episodes left to air on ABC. That’s great news about what is taking place this spring. However, the bad news is that Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 has not yet been ordered by the network.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.