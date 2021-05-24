Grey’s Anatomy promo for Season 17, Episode 16: I’m Still Standing

Grey’s Anatomy rolls on with new Season 17 episodes. Pic credit: ABC

A Grey’s Anatomy promo is airing for the next new episode of Season 17. Scheduled to air on Thursday night, it will serve as the penultimate episode to an up-and-down year.

On the last episode of Grey’s Anatomy, we learned that it wasn’t just Dr. Jackson Avery who was leaving Seattle. And it wasn’t only April Kepner going with him.

Dr. Tom Koracick hitched a ride with Jackson and April, taking on a new job in Boston that will allow him to give back more.

After a really rough season for his character, it also isn’t too surprising that actor Greg Germann is leaving the Grey’s Anatomy cast. He is also slated to come back as a guest star, so we haven’t seen the end of him yet. But with how often the writers foreshadowed Koracick’s death, we kind of saw the exit coming.

Hopefully, this is the end of the exits from the Grey’s Anatomy cast this season, because we are still trying to get over DeLuca getting killed.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 16 synopsis

The new Grey’s Anatomy episode for Thursday night is called I’m Still Standing and below is the full synopsis released by ABC. The May 27 episode of the show begins at 9/8c, right after a new episode of Station 19.

“Levi gets accepted into the vaccine trial; Amelia and Owen treat a crash patient; Hayes and Jo are met with Luna’s legal guardian.”

Grey’s Anatomy TV promo for I’m Still Standing

Below is the TV promo that is currently airing on ABC for the May 27 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. The heavy promotion that this is the last episode before the season finale suggests that a lot of storylines will be wrapped up before we get something new and exciting for the June 3 episode.

It’s good to see star Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) up and walking around again, even if she might not be ready to jump back to being a full-time surgeon just yet. It’s also definitely going to be odd not to see former star Jesse Williams walking around the hospital, especially since he has been with the show for the last 12 years.

ABC has already ordered Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, so we have more episodes to look forward to in the fall as well. That’s great news because even if we get a cliffhanger from the upcoming season finale, there will be more episodes to watch in the fall of 2021.

We also hope that there will be a true crossover (or two) between Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 next year. We got to see a few characters from each show pop up on the other one this past year, but we can’t wait for more event television.

As a reminder, the Season 17 Grey’s Anatomy finale and the Season 4 Station 19 finale both air on Thursday, June 3. The action begins at 8/7c on ABC and it’s possible that the Seattle-based dramas could be looking at some impressive ratings due to many other shows already completing their current seasons.

