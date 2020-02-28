Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Grey’s Anatomy is having a farewell episode for Justin Chambers and is using a video montage of Dr. Alex Karev to prepare fans for the good-bye.

Nearly two months after learning Justin Chambers was exiting the role of Alex Karev, the ABC medical drama is going to give fans closure.

It is going to be an emotional roller coaster for those who have followed Alex and Justin on their Grey’s Anatomy journey.

A farewell to Alex Karev

The trailer is a tear-jerker filled with moments showcasing the best and worst of Alex, starting from the first-time fans ever met him. Leave A Light On is the title of the episode where viewers finally learn what is going on with the good doctor.

“After 16 seasons, we’re saying goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev next Thursday. See how his story ends,” says ABC’s promo for the episode said.

It was revealed on the most recent episode that despite what Jo (Camilla Luddington) thought, Alex is not in Iowa with his mother. He never even went there to see her, leaving Jo distraught and with the realization her husband has left her.

“Alex left me. I think he woke up one day and felt the need to escape his life and me,” she said to Link (Chris Carmack), breaking down in his arms.

Why the long wait after Justin Chambers exit?

Justin’s exit from the hit drama was abrupt — that much fans do know. He was one of the four remaining original characters, and viewers never expected him to leave in such a sudden manner.

The actor’s statement revealed it was time for him to move on. Not long after Justin’s exit was announced, news broke the actor had already taped his last episode.

Whatever went down behind the scenes with Justin, the writers needed time to craft Alex’s good-bye.

The character deserved a proper farewell, and explanation for why he suddenly ditched his wife, as well as a career that meant the world to Alex.

Next week, viewers will finally see how Alex’s story ends. There are, of course, no details regarding how the character exits the show.

Alex has been MIA for so long that there are a few possibilities.

He could simply have walked away from his life or had some kind of breakdown. Mental health issues do run in Alex’s family.

It’s so weird watching greys anatomy without Alex Karev not on the show anymore. — Mamba Forever (@richardannoh) February 28, 2020

Another possibility is that Alex has died. It would be a hard pill for fans to swallow, but it would be an excellent reason for why he just ditched his life.

Plus, his death would create powerful storylines for so many characters, like Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Bailey (Chandra Wilson), and Richard (James Pickens Jr.), just to name a few.

In less than a week, fans will learn what happened to Dr. Alex Karev. Grey’s Anatomy will bid a fond farewell to one of the original crew who made Grey Sloan what it is today.

