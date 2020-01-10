Justin Chambers exits Grey’s Anatomy: His final episode as Alex Karev has reportedly already aired

Justin Chambers is exiting Grey’s Anatomy during Season 16 of the ABC show. The news is shocking to fans, who are even more upset to learn Alex Karev’s final episode may have already aired.

The actor released a statement to Deadline announcing he made the difficult choice to leave the medical drama.

“There’s no good time to say good-bye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time,” he expressed in his announcement.

Chambers went on to thank Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, as well as ABC/ABC Studios, for allowing him to play Dr. Alex Karev for so long.

He was one of four original cast members left on the show. Chambers gave a shout out to Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens, who are the only remaining original cast members on Grey’s, for their time together. He also thanked the fans for their continued support of him over the years.

The news has left a lot of questions among fans. Most importantly, what his exit means for Alex’s wife Jo (Camilla Luddington).

They are hands down a fan-favorite couple, so Alex no longer being on the show is going to spell heartbreak for Jo. Unless, of course, she ends up embarking on Alex’s new adventure with him. She did, though, just choose to keep an abandoned baby, so Jo leaving the show seems unlikely.

Chambers’ exit appears a bit abrupt, especially since his statement did not say when he would leave the medical drama. He didn’t say it would be after this season or after a few episodes. His statement comes across as a goodbye message —as though Justin is already done with Grey’s Anatomy.

The Hollywood Reporter is claiming that his final episode as Alex has already aired.

Sources close to the ABC series shared with the website that the November 14 episode where Alex helped Meredith keep her medical license was the last one featuring the actor. Alex was missing from the fall finale. He was off taking care of his sick mother, adding fuel to the fire that Chambers has already finished filming for the show.

It is highly suspicious that Justin Chambers would leave Grey’s Anatomy without letting the show give Dr. Alex Karev a proper sendoff. After 16 years on the medical drama, the actor, character, and fans deserve more than to have Alex written out.

Could there be more to Justin Chambers exiting Grey’s Anatomy than he revealed in his statement?

Greys Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC and returns on January 23.