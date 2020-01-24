Home > Smallscreen

Grey’s Anatomy fans are MAD about how Alex Karev absence was explained

24th January 2020 12:11 AM ET
Justin Chambers was great as Alex Karev on the Grey’s Anatomy cast. Pic credit: ABC

How Grey’s Anatomy dealt with the departure of Alex Karev is not sitting well with a lot of fans.

Viewers who had learned that actor Justin Chambers left the show — he played Dr. Alex Karev — were looking for answers when they tuned in for the winter premiere on Thursday night. But those answers didn’t come.

Would the writers have Karev die in the bar crossover with Station 19? Could he be written out of the show similar to what happened when they killed off T.R. Knight’s character of Dr. George O’Malley? Nope. At least not yet.

During Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 10, the absence of Alex Karev was briefly addressed by his wife, Jo, who stated that he was in Iowa visiting his mother.

Viewers who had tuned in hoping for a proper send-off, sadness at learning Karev had died, or at least a small semblance of closure was left wanting. Then, many of them took to social media.

Other Grey’s Anatomy fans were upset with actor Justin Chambers, believing that he should have stuck around a bit longer to give fans of Dr. Alex Karev better closure.

Then there were those fans who are just sad. That sadness isn’t going to go away, either, as they can’t just look forward to the next new episode to see more of Dr. Alex Karev. He’s just gone.

Justin Chambers had been with the show since the first episode and was one of only four characters that made it to Season 16. When the news broke that he had already filmed his final scenes for the show, at least fans had some hope that it would get addressed right away.

There is also a lot of time left in Season 16, so the writers can circle back and address what just happened. The character still deserves some closure, and they can’t just leave Jo (played by Camilla Luddington) twisting in the wind with a storyline that Alex is only hanging out with his mom in Iowa.

With how it has been handled so far, though, is there any way to rescue this facet of the Grey’s Anatomy cast? Hopefully, the writers spent some time working out something that will become a welcome surprise later this winter.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.