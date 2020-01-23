What happened to Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy? Fans in for a shock

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Grey’s Anatomy returns tonight and ABC viewers who don’t keep up with entertainment news are in for a shock — Alex Karev is gone. That’s right, actor Justin Chambers has left the show.

Karev had been on the show since Season 1, and when it returns from the winter hiatus on Thursday night, the long-time doctor is just going to be gone.

Fans hoping to at least get some closure from the exit by Chambers may never actually get it, as he also isn’t providing the character with a lasting impression from a final moment or story arc. He is just gone.

As we previously reported, Chambers made a statement announcing his departure, but he never really said why he decided to leave the show he has been on for nearly 16 years. And that fact has bewildered many people within the industry.

His statement read in part:

“There’s no good time to say good-bye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices.”

Could it be as simple as Justin Chambers wanting to work on different projects that he couldn’t do while on Grey’s Anatomy? Or are one of the other theories to blame?

Did he want a payday that matched Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey)? Did he not like the writing in a similar way to when Katherine Heigl left (she played Izzie Stevens)? Was he bored with the character?

The Grey’s Anatomy return date hits on January 23, and it includes a crossover event with Station 19. There was an accident at the Emerald City Bar where everyone hangs out.

Will the writers claim that Alex Karev was in the building and are about to reveal that he was a casualty of the event? Was he driving the car?

Alex Karev (Grey's Anatomy)

-amazing surgeon

-loves kids

-loves jo

-would be an amazing father

-looks out for Mer

-deserves everything pic.twitter.com/s15Pdfxgjh — sez (@wannabejcap) November 20, 2016

Grey’s Anatomy rolls on — Season 17 already approved

Sorry fans, but Alex Karev is gone, and the winter premiere of Grey’s Anatomy is going to start hammering that point home.

Now, we have to wonder what is going to take place with Jo (Camilla Luddington), because she is still married to him within the story.

Hopefully, during Season 16, Episode 10, on January 23, the writers at least throw ABC viewers a bone and explain his exit, even if it just boils down to being a victim of that car accident.

Long-time fans need something — even if it is ultimately very unsatisfying.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.