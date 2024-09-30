Good Witch star Catherine Bell shares exciting reunion news

Good Witch fans are rejoicing because of news of an on-screen reunion between the lead actors.

The series was widely popular on the Hallmark channel, with movies and a seven-season television series.

Catherine Bell played the lead role of Cassie Nightingale in the movies and TV series.

James Denton played Sam Radford, Cassie’s second love after she lost her husband. Their romance was filled with ups and downs, highlighted throughout the series.

The two will reunite in a movie for the Hallmark Channel just in time for the holidays.

Here’s what we know about the Good Witch mini-reunion.

Catherine Bell and James Denton reunite

The chemistry between Catherine Bell and James Denton is off the charts.

Their on-screen romance was part of what made Good Witch so successful. The fan base loved Cassie and Sam.

Great news for Cassie and Sam fans! While they may not be Cassie and Sam in the upcoming movie, Catherine and James are reuniting for one of Hallmark’s feel-good Christmas movies.

Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane is their new movie’s name, debuting on December 12.

Catherine will play Regina, and James will play Nelson. The synopsis for the movie reads, “In 1960, Eli and Penny take in Eli’s curmudgeonly father, Walter, and are forced to navigate some tricky family waters to get through the holidays while also working on a Christmas-themed time capsule for son Alex’s school project. In 1998, we see Regina and Nelson’s first meeting: stuck together when a blizzard strands Nelson in Regina’s home on Christmas Eve. In 2015, Jessie faces a big challenge while planning her sister’s last-minute Christmas Eve wedding – the officiant is Tim, her high school sweetheart, whom she hasn’t seen in almost 20 years.”

A mini Good Witch reunion is happening

Because Hallmark and Christmas movies are synonymous, there is an annual Christmas Con.

This year, a mini Good Witch reunion is happening, and not only will Catherine Bell and James Denton be there, but Catherine Disher and Sarah Power will also be in attendance.

If you need a refresher, Catherine Disher held the role of Martha Tinsdale, and Sarah Power was Abigail Pershing.

Having the four of them reunite will be a treat for die-hard Good Witch fans, especially since there have been rumblings of a possible reboot in the works.

With Hallmark debuting its streaming service, reviving the Good Witch franchise could prove lucrative as the fan base is still obsessed with the Merriwick women and the legacy from which they came.

Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane debuts on Thursday, December 12 on Hallmark+.