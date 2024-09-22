Donna Kelce Hallmark Christmas movies: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s mom starring in two holiday films

This holiday season, Donna Kelce will be honoring both of her famous sons in two Hallmark Christmas movies.

Donna was thrust into the spotlight when her two sons, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, made history as the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.

Travis still plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason retired from playing for the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

The Kelce brothers are used to getting their moment to shine, but now it’s Donna’s turn.

It seems Donna is taking a page out of Travis’ book and trying her hand at showbiz.

Hallmark has cast Donna in two different roles in their annual Countdown to Christmas celebration.

Donna Kelce stars in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

One of Hallmark’s highly anticipated movies for the season is Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. The film is a joint project between the Kansas City Chiefs and Hallmark, which has its headquarters in Kansas City.

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King and Hallmark fan favorite Tyler Hynes lead the film. News Donna would be part of the project broke soon after the movie was announced.

Tyler and Hunter happily introduced Donna to fans in a clip promoting the movie. It’s unclear who Donna is playing and fans of Jason and Travis’ mom will have to wait a little while longer to find out.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story premieres Saturday, November 30 at 8/7c.

The other day, when Hallmark unveiled its Countdown to Christmas schedule, it was revealed that Donna would appear in another movie, this time in an ode to her son Jason.

What is the second Hallmark Christmas movie Donna Kelce will appear in?

Christmas on Call is the second movie featuring Donna this holiday season. The film is set in Philadelphia, giving Donna a movie appearance set in each city where her two sons played football.

According to a synopsis for Christmas on Call, it centers around “the lives of first responders in Philadelphia,” who “intersect over the holiday season while juggling work, personal lives, and their dedication to protect and serve their city.”

The movie stars Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain. Sara is a new EMT who gets the lady of the land from die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan and fellow EMT Ser’Darius.

Christmas on Call premieres on Friday, November 22, at 8/7c.

Donna Kelce will soon make her acting debut. The mom of Travis and Jason Kelce should soon be making the rounds to talk about her movies, including stopping by her boys’ New Heights podcast.

