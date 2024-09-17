GMA’s Deborah Roberts fires back at husband Al Roker claiming she has ‘questionable taste’

Deborah Roberts didn’t allow her husband, Al Roker, to get away with a harsh remark as they celebrated 29 years of marriage on Monday.

The couple married on September 16, 1995, and they continue to support each other through their careers and life struggles.

Roberts appears as an ABC News anchor, sometimes filling in for Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, or George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America.

Meanwhile, her husband has risen to fame as NBC’s meteorologist and appears regularly on Today and Today Third Hour shows, opposite ABC’s morning show.

Roker has also hosted significant televised events, including NBC’s coverage of the annual Macy’s Day Parade and the Rose Bowl Parade.

Despite different networks, they’ve stayed strong through 29 years of marriage. However, banter between married couples is to be expected.

In several posts, Roker reflected on their marriage and even suggested his wife has some “questionable taste” in men, with Roberts firing right back.

Al Roker shares tributes to his wife, Deborah Roberts

On his Instagram, Roker uploaded a carousel post of photos as a tribute to his wife.

The first shot features them posing before a beautiful background at their wedding. Roker looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt, and bowtie, while Roberts looked lovely in her white wedding dress and veil as she held a bouquet.

Additional photos feature the couple at home, at public events, and when celebrating special occasions. One picture shows Roker and Roberts posing with former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, while the final image has them with family members.

“Well, 29 years by pretty fast. Not sure @debrobertsabc would agree. #happyanniversary to an amazing wife, friend, mom, journalist and incredible #lifepartner who made sure I survived my crisis a year and a half ago. Though I’m sure I give her pause to reconsider that from time to time. Thanks for not pulling the plug. I love you,” he told Roberts.

Roker also shared a before-and-after photo post on Instagram. At the top, he and Roberts appear in a photo of a news story from their 1995 wedding. The image below shows them presumably from a recent event. The couple is dressed casually while outside, and Roker is much slimmer.

“When you see you what I looked like 29 years ago, it’s even more amazing @debrobertsabc married me. Here’s to a woman who has questionable taste and even more questionable eyesight,” Roker captioned his post.

Roberts fires back at Roker to ‘stop that’ after harsh remark

Roker’s caption on his before-and-after-post caught the attention of many individuals, as he suggested he was in a lot worse condition when Roberts married him.

She called out her husband’s comment that she had “questionable taste and even more questionable eyesight,” which he likely meant as a joke.

“Stop that! Would do it all over again!” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Pic credit: @alroker/Instagram

Fans also replied to support the couple’s marriage and love for one another.

“She chose you because you have a good heart,” one fan replied.

“No body shaming Al!!! You are the same beautiful soul now as you were then!!!” another fan commented.

Roberts was by Roker’s side during his health scare

Roberts is Roker’s second wife. He was previously married to Alice Bell in 1984, but the marriage was short-lived. Roker is Roberts’s first and only marriage.

The couple has two children together, and Roberts is also a stepmother to Roker’s daughter from his previous marriage.

Her support helped Roker get through some difficult times during their marriage, including his November 2022 health scare, which required him to step away from NBC.

Roker credits Roberts’ support for immensely helping his recovery, and he’s continued practicing better health after that 2022 hospitalization.

Earlier this year, Roberts also showed how much she loves her husband by throwing him a memorable party with special guests and performers to celebrate his 70th birthday.