Al Roker looks back at this terrible health scare one year later

The 69-year-old Al Roker has come quite far in a year. Last year, at this time, he was in the hospital and just coming home to recuperate after a string of health scares.

Sometime after having COVID-19, Al developed a blood clot in his leg that subsequently sent clots into his lungs and necessitated surgery.

Al had to miss the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years in 2022.

Al was rushed back to the hospital the day after Thanksgiving. He could not return from that trip until December 8 and didn’t return to work until January 6, 2023.

Everyone was cheering for Al when he returned to the parade this year. As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, he was able to host along with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He posted this message on Instagram: “Take the time, you know? Because that’s the one thing we don’t get more of.” Al was certainly pausing to enjoy life after being so sick.

Al takes to Instagram to reflect on one year later

Al posted this on Instagram a year to the day when he finally went home from the hospital for good. “A year ago this morning, this was my view out my window at @nyphospital as I got ready to head home after a long slog in the hospital. Thanks to my family, friends and all of you in helping me make this recovery.”

His wife, Deborah Roberts, commented on his post.

Deborah Roberts replied to Al Roker on Instagram. Pic credit: @debrobertsabc/Instagram

She clearly expressed her sentiments of love and caring for her husband. She is grateful to have him after such a health scare, much like his fans are grateful for any day he can be on Today.

Al has been out of the hospital for a year since that horrible, seven-hour-long surgery he endured. According to Today, the surgery included fixing two bleeding ulcers and a stint in the ICU.

Al has changed up his diet to become more healthy

This year, after his health scare, Al has changed his diet and his health routines to keep him out of the hospital. So far, these changes seem to be working well for him.

Al often posts on Instagram when exercising before work or walking with his wife. He pointed out recently that he and Deborah have started walking simultaneously, but she likes to run more than him.

Al shared with Parade recently that he and his wife, Deborah, eat at home four or five nights a week. While he may have a dessert taste, another walk with Deborah is usually on the agenda.

Maybe fans will one day be able to read an Al Roker cookbook to get some of these tips.