Ginny & Georgia Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry star in Ginny and Georgia. Pic credit: Netflix

Ginny & Georgia was a tremendous hit for Netflix, and even though there was a Taylor Swift controversy that popped up, it didn’t affect the viewing numbers at all.

With Ginny & Georgia ended with a big cliffhanger, fans were sitting on pins and needles awaiting its fate, and this time, Netflix listened to its fans.

Ginny & Georgia, which has been compared by some critics to shows like Gilmore Girls, picked up a Season 2 renewal and this means fans can be ready for more coming down the pipeline.

Ginny & Georgia follows 30-year-old single mother, Georgia, who moves to a small New England town with her 15-year-old daughter Ginny and 9-year-old Austin after her recent ex-husband Kenny died under suspicious circumstances.

Here is everything we know so far about Ginny & Georgia Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Ginny & Georgia Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia?

Netflix ordered a second season of Ginny & Georgia in April 2021.

The announcement came in a video with the Ginny & Georgia cast, including Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Felix Mallard, Scott Porter, and more.

Deadline reported that the show was a massive success, with over 52 million people watching the series in its first 28 days on Netflix.

This is especially exciting for Antonia Gentry (who plays Ginny). After Taylor Swift lashed out about a joke that the series made at her expense, Gentry’s fans came to her support.

Gentry responded with a long Instagram post about what the show meant to her.

“Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, ‘Ginny and Georgia,’ over the last week. I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl — that is, having a voice capable of impact,” Gentry wrote.

Release date latest: When does Ginny & Georgia Season 2 come out?

There is no release date yet for Ginny & Georgia Season 2.

However, with the renewal coming when it did, there is an outside chance that the second season could hit in late 2021. However, there is a better than likely chance it won’t be here until 2022, possibly as early as February.

Ginny & Georgia Season 1 hit on February 24, 2021. This means that a February release could put the second season just one year after the first, which could be perfect for Netflix subscribers waiting for more.

No one in the cast is a major Hollywood name, so there should be no worries about major obstacles when it comes to scheduling.

Keep an eye on this page, and we will update you on the official return date for Ginny & Georgia Season 2 when Netflix announces it.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 cast updates

Both the title characters will be back, so Antonia Gentry will return as Ginny and Brianne Howey will be back as Georgia.

Diesel La Torraca will return as Austin for the second season as well.

Expect all of Ginny’s friends to return as they try to work out their issues with Ginny. This includes Sara Waisglass as Max, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Felix Mallard as Marcus, and Mason Temple as Hunter.

Also returning will be Scott Porter as Paul, Raymond Ablack as Joe, and Alex Mallari Jr. as Gabriel Cordova.

There is no word on whether we will see Nathan Mitchell return as Zion Miller.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 spoilers

The Ginny & Georgia Season 1 finale left fans with several questions.

What will happen to Ginny and Austin on the road?

When Ginny learned Georgia killed Kenny, she packed up hers and Austin’s things, stole Marcus’s motorcycle, and ran so Georgia couldn’t catch them.

Expect for Georgia to find Ginny sooner rather than later in Season 2.

What about Georgia and Paul? He proposed, and she said yes. But does she really plan to marry him? She isn’t that trustworthy.

Plus, how does Joe figure into this since he just realized Georgia is who he met as a teen that inspired him?

There is also the fact that Georgia sent letters from Austin to his dad, who is in prison because she set him up. Could we see him in Ginny & Georgia Season 2?

What will happen with Ginny and her friends, with everything about her and Marcus coming out?

This is big for Ginny. Hunter is heartbroken, Maxine feels betrayed, and Abby now hates Ginny. Will these friends find their way back together again?

Then there is Marcus. He loves her, but all the controversy at the end got in the way. Could they find their way back together again?

There is a lot of questions Ginny & Georgia Season 2 could answer, with one of the most important being: Will Gabriel, the private investigator, reveal that Ginny killed Kenny?

Netflix has yet to announce when Ginny & Georgia Season 2 will premiere.