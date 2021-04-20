Ginny and Georgia was renewed for a second season on Netflix

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry starring in Ginny and Georgia. Pic credit: Netflix

It’s a big day for Ginny and Georgia fans! The exciting mother-daughter series just got renewed for a second season on Netflix.

The show follows the Miller family, mainly composed of Georgia (Brianne Howey), Ginny (Antonia Gentry), and Austin (Diesel La Torraca). The family’s matriarch, Georgia, is constantly on the run from her own demons — this time, escaping to the small town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

Here, her children began to form lives of their own; Ginny falls into a complicated love triangle and befriends an equally complicated group of girls, and 9-year-old Austin is well… going through something. He ends up on a darker path, stabbing other children at school and skipping class.

Is Ginny and Georgia getting a second season?

It was recently announced that the chart-topping family drama would be getting a second season on Netflix after breaking the record for the longest first-place run on the streaming platform.

Announcing this news, Ginny and Georgia actor Antonia Gentry wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram account while sharing a cross-posted video on other cast members’ accounts and the official Netflix social media.

Gentry wrote, “Thank you so much for the support and love and enthusiasm you all have shown to our show. It has really meant the world to me to see your funny comments and the kindness and positivity that has come out of this special series is more than i could have conceived.”

She concluded her message with, “This couldn’t have happened without you guys. We wouldn’t have broken records without you. Thank you thank you thank you, see you soon!

The video features cast members Howey, La Torraco, Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), and Scott Porter (Mayor Randolph).

Where did Season 1 leave off?

Season 2 is expected to be even wilder than its predecessor. Season 1 was rocky, from beginning to end, but ended on a major cliffhanger.

Newly turned 16-year-old Ginny finally caught up to her mom’s antics after finding her various secret stashes and getting a harrowing visit from a private detective. Fearing for the safety of herself and her brother, the two escape, riding off into the night on a motorcycle.

At the end of Season 1, all of this is still unknown to Georgia, who is at a town event celebrating the reelection of her fiance, Mayor Randolph. While at the event, she encounters the detective who was inches away from closing in on her case.

She insinuates that all of his work has been foiled as she illegally got ahold of her dead husband’s body, had him cremated, and then mixed his ashes with the currently denoting fireworks — setting the detective back to stage one.

But she’s not entirely off of the radar as her coworker at the mayor’s office caught onto her embezzling. He hasn’t had the time to confront her about the situation as he was too busy working on the now-ended reelection campaign.

Things are definitely heating up in Ginny and Georgia and Season 2 is expected to blow fans away!

Ginny and Georgia is currently streaming on Netflix.