Ginger Zee’s fan comes to her rescue as critic calls her Halloween costume ‘awful’

Good Morning America personality Ginger Zee has a loyal fanbase.

After a critic cut down Ginger’s creative expression, one of her fans rescued her.

The chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent for ABC News shared this year’s Halloween costume on Instagram.

Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, decided to dress in a couple’s costume, with Ginger dressed as a campfire and Ben dressed as a marshmallow.

The couple posed for a photo donning their festive attire, and Ginger uploaded the snap to her Instagram feed.

Ginger wore an oversized felt dress emblazoned with colorful flames and firewood, while Ben wore fluffy, oversized stuffing to resemble a marshmallow.

Ginger’s witty caption for the photo read, “Roasting my husband has never been a problem 😂 love my @benaarontv marshmallow 🔥.”

A loyal fan comes to Ginger’s defense after a critic insults her Halloween costume

Most of Ginger’s 1.2 million followers were impressed with her and Ben’s creativity. They liked the post and praised their imaginative costume idea.

However, there was one Instagram user who wasn’t impressed whatsoever.

@janitorjim’s comment read, “That is awful.”

Ginger took the insult in stride, replying, “Thanks for your opinion.”

Despite @janitorjim’s negativity, another one of Ginger’s followers came to her rescue and used a social media trend to compliment her.

“@ginger_zee you’re so demure, so mindful when faced with crazy internet trolls,” wrote @xcomagirlx. “You’re the best ❤️❤️.”

A critic weighs in. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger and her husband dressed up for a good cause

After uploading her post to her Instagram feed, Ginger shared more photos of herself in costume.

Ginger shared an up-close selfie of her eye makeup skills. The mom of two used red and orange eye shadow with black liner to create the flames on her eyes.

In the caption of the selfie, Ginger wrote, “Had fun with my makeup — I’m no professional but enjoyed drawing.”

Ginger nailed her makeup and costume this Halloween. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

A second slide saw Ginger posing outside at the event she and Ben attended, the Into the Woods Fundraiser for The Garden Club NY.

Per Instagram, T.H.E. Garden Club “rewilds kids through teaching horticulture and ecology” and “brings vibrant and unique school garden programming to students K-12.”

T.H.E. Garden Club is right up Ginger’s alley, too. Not only does Ginger live and breathe weather, but she is also an avid gardener.

The New York resident often posts photos and videos of her garden, showing off her harvest, including zucchini, tomatoes, basil, and even her composting spot where she utilizes the keyhole gardening method to grow fruits and veggies.