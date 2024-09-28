Fans express concern and gratitude for Ginger Zee as she covers ‘life threatening’ event

Ginger Zee is willing to do whatever it takes to get a story.

The Good Morning America meteorologist was in the thick of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and her fans are grateful but also concerned for her safety.

Taking to Instagram this week, Ginger has kept her 1.1 million followers abreast of the conditions in Florida as the deadly Category 4 hurricane made landfall.

Ginger was in Treasure Island earlier in the week, reporting on the damage inflicted by Mother Nature.

Ginger was clad in her ABC News windbreaker and hat as she videoed footage of the severe damage from Helene.

The 43-year-old Chief Climate Correspondent filmed herself at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Treasure Island Causeway.

She showed her followers just how much damage was inflicted in the area, revealing that boats from a marina more than 200 yards away crashed into residents’ homes along the Causeway.

Wave walls extending up to seven feet pushed the boats across a four-lane causeway and into the homes of nearby residents.

Ginger Zee updates her fans on the damage caused by Hurricane Helene

Ginger Zee noted the dislocated boats were just the start of the damage in the Tampa Bay area, where she said the push of the water surges, wind gusts up to 82mph, and the strength of the ocean was “incredible.”

Helene caused hundreds of water rescues, taking six lives, causing massive property damage along its path, and knocking out power for more than three million residents.

In the caption of her video, Ginger wrote, “8:30 am update Friday on #Helene – record storm surge and extensive damage along with life threatening flash flooding more than 300 miles from landfall!”

Ginger’s fans appreciate her storm coverage

Ginger’s Instagram fans and followers appreciated how she trekked down to The Sunshine State to provide footage between her GMA duties.

They took to the comments section to praise her efforts and send well wishes.

“Stay Safe Ginger…… Great Reporting,” read one of the comments.

Another fan of Ginger’s thanked her for the update and reminded her to be safe.

“Thank you Ginger to you and all the crews for reporting. It’s incredible,” added another fan. “Stay safe.”

One Instagram user called Giner a “great” weather journalist, while another expressed gratitude for her “excellent” storm coverage.

Others called Ginger’s reporting “fabulous,” “excellent,” and “detailed.”

“I’m so grateful for your coverage!” added @guest4now.

Ginger continues to update her fans from Florida

As Ginger noted in another Reel on Friday, Helene caused record-breaking damage throughout Florida.

Now that Helene has left Florida, it’s heading to Georgia and the Carolinas as a tropical storm, with flash flood emergencies enacted in North Carolina.