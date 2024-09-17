GMA shares appreciation post for Ginger Zee’s new look

Ginger Zee is sporting a new look for the fall season.

The Good Morning America meteorologist decided to switch things up to welcome the impending cooler weather.

The 43-year-old Chief Climate Correspondent for ABC News has been sporting a long hairstyle for the past few years but went for a big chop this month.

Taking to Instagram, Ginger took her fans and followers along as she visited her hairstylist.

As Ginger sat with foils on her head, wearing her salon cape, she filmed herself as the song There She Goes by Benson Boone played in the background.

Ginger tugged on her long locks one last time before swapping out the video to her new, above-the-shoulder cut with some blonde highlights.

Ginger shows off her fresh new haircut and color

Ginger ran her fingers through her new hair, smiling as she filmed herself, clearly pleased with the end result.

“New season… #chopchop #hair #change #fall #autumn,” read her accompanying caption.

Good Morning America uploaded a photo of Ginger to its Instagram feed, showing off her sophisticated new look.

Ginger posed in front of her weather screen on set, clad in a form-fitting white dress.

Good Morning America shares an appreciation post for Ginger’s new look

She styled her new ‘do in a side part and smiled big for the camera.

The caption on the post read, “@ginger_zee new haircut appreciation post 😍😍😍”

Ginger’s fans flocked to the comments section, where the consensus was unanimous: she looks fantastic with her new style.

Ginger’s fans love her new style

Praising her chic new look, one of Ginger’s fans wrote, “Love Ginger Zee~ this boss babe can do whatever she likes with her hair, always gorgeous 🔥🙌❤️”

“Ginger is adorable no matter what hair style she has. ❤️” added @devaultarlene.

Another fan called Ginger’s new hairstyle “Fabulous,” and others pointed out how “great” she looks.

“SLAY @ginger_zee,” added GMA’s social media producer, Shannon McLellan.

@lanahope commented, “Hunny! I saw this early this morning and I said, she pushed her bday from January to Tuh-day! Yes! Ginger 🔥🔥🔥”

Ginger gets a shout-out from North Shore Animal League America

Ever since going for the big chop, Ginger has been showing off her new haircut.

Ginger has been updating Good Morning America viewers on the path of Tropical Storm Francine, as well as promoting one of her favorite missions.

Earlier this month, Ginger recorded a video with a furry friend named Sprocket from North Shore Animal League America.

Ginger is a proud Animal League America adopter, having adopted her own dogs, Bruce and Brando, and is a longtime supporter of the league’s no-kill mission.

The league paid tribute to Ginger in the Instagram Reel, writing in the caption, “Thank you, Ginger, for always being a part of our rescue family! 🙌💙”