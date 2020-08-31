Gentefied Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Unique streaming series Gentefied brought laughs, drama, and tasty creations to the screen as the Morales cousins worked to turn the family restaurant into a thriving business.

The series examined concepts such as identity and class along with the evolving neighborhood and city where the Mexican-American family lives and works.

After one season completed on Netflix, viewers are hoping for more from Mama Fina’s. The good news is there will more on the way, with the second season of episodes confirmed for the Spanglish dramedy.

Here is what we know about Gentefied Season 2, including when it may return and any potential cast updates or plot spoilers.

This article provides everything that is known about Gentefied Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Gentefied?

It took just three months after the first season premiered for Netflix to give the green light for more. The show, set in rapidly-changing Los Angeles, was renewed in May 2020 for a second season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix ordered eight more episodes of the series focused on three Mexican-American cousins chasing the American dream as it threatens the things they love most including their immigrant grandfather and family taco shop.

It joins several other popular Netflix series to get renewals. They’ll include Locke & Key, Ricky Gervais’ sitcom After Life, and Lost in Space.

To celebrate the renewal, comedian George Lopez hosted a special live stream featuring the Gentefied cast doing a virtual table read with part of the Season 2 script.

The live stream table read (below) was part of an effort to raise awareness for Proyector Pastora. The non-profit organization, located in Boyle Heights, addresses the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on low-income families and residents in the community.

Release date latest: When does Gentefied Season 2 come out?

The first season of Gentefied premiered on February 21, 2020. So far, there is no official announcement for when Season 2 will come out.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many TV production schedules were postponed or shifted. That could cause filming delays for Gentefied.

That said, it’s still possible they’ll have the new episodes by early-to-mid-2021.

As soon as we know more, we’ll provide the latest update on when the show is set to return to Netflix.

Gentefied Season 2 cast updates

The main cast is expected to return for the second season. That includes Joseph Julian Soria as Erik Morales, Karrie Martin as talented artist Ana Morales, and Carlos Santos as the family’s talented chef Chris Morales.

There’s also Joaquin Cosio, who plays Casimiro “Pop” Morales on the show.

Other key cast members include Julissa Calderon as Ana’s girlfriend Yessika Castillo, Annie Gonzalez as Erik’s girlfriend Lidia, Bianca Melgar as Nayeli Morales, Alejandro Patano as Chuey, Brenda Banda as Norma, and Laura Patalano as Beatriz Morales.

Gentefied Season 2 spoilers

In the Latinx show’s debut season, viewers were introduced to the three Morales cousins Erik, Chris, and Ana, as well as their grandfather Casimiro “Pops” Morales. The cousins and Pops attempted to turn the family taco business into a success story thanks to aspiring chef Chris coming up with creative ideas to help Pop and his cousins. They end up doing well, but issues and new challenges arrived towards the end of the season. One of those issues involves Pops getting busted for his unpaid fine on a vandalism charge. Since he’s an undocumented immigrant, he was taken away by ICE without the family knowing about it. Additionally, Erik’s baby momma Lidia (Annie Gonzalez), gave birth to their child Delfina. Erik and Lidia are now contemplating a move to Palo Alto as a family. Ana is also dealing with her own relationship issues as viewers will wait to see if Yessika will go back with her. It’s believed that Gentefied Season 2 could bring the cousins’ parents into the story. They weren’t involved in the first season beyond mentions or a phone call here or there. Show writers Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez told OprahMag.com that the second season could include more insight into Erik’s dad. “We can’t reveal where Erik’s father is as it might play out in season 2,” the Chicano first-gen writers said. That tease gives a hint of an intriguing look into just one of the parents. Viewers also from the Season 1 finale that Chris’ dad agreed to pay for him to attend culinary school, possibly bringing another parent into the next series of episodes. It also presents the big question, will Chris take the offer and leave the area and his family? There’s also the major cliffhanger with records to Mama Fina’s, the family taco shop at the center of much of the first season. Art aficionado Vivian (Alanna Ubach) bought it. Now the buyers want to make it into a “pop-up culinary experience” moving away from the family’s original plan.

Gentefied Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix, with Season 2 TBA.