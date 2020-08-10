After Life Season 3 release date latest: When is it coming out?

For two seasons, Ricky Gervais has brought his brash, no-holds-barred humor to the series After Life as Tony Johnson, a man who is coping with losing with his wife to cancer.

His coping mechanism is where the dark humor arrives, as he looks at it as an opportunity to unleash his “superpower” of saying whatever he wants to people, no matter how rude or hurtful it comes across.

Tony also contemplates suicide to end his pain, only to have his dog Brandy become his reason to live.

His plans are undermined by the various people in his life who take notice and try to help him. Tony also starts to try to help others, but the comedy never fails.

Viewers have been enjoying the Netflix dark comedy series straight from Gervais’ comedic mind and mouth for two seasons now.

The anticipation is certainly there for the third season of the show. Here’s what we know so far about After Life Season 3 coming out.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of After Life?

Back in May, THR reported that Ricky Gervais had extended his relationship with the streaming giant Netflix. With that, he would develop stand-up and scripted content for the platform.

That also included the announcement there will be a Season 3 of After Life, thanks to how popular the Netflix comedy series has been.

Gervais commented on the news on Twitter, adding his humor to the announcement.

“Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault,” Gervais joked in his tweet.

On July 23, Gervais posted an image on Twitter, to show himself holding up a draft of a script for Episode 1 of the third season.

So the show is in the works, meaning fans will get to see more of the day-to-day adventures featuring Tony and the cast of characters in his life.

Release date latest: When does After Life Season 3 come out?

There’s yet to be an official announcement for when After Life Season 3 will release episodes on Netflix. With the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of television production schedules were postponed until work can resume safely.

Season 1 of After Life debuted on the streaming platform on March 8, 2019. The second season premiered on April 24, 2020.

With that in mind, the speculation seems to be that a third season will arrive on Netflix by spring 2021. So expect to see the show’s next series of episodes, probably in March or April of 2021.

After Life Season 3 cast updates

Since it’s his show and he’s the lead, comedian/actor Ricky Gervais will continue in his starring role as Tony Johnson, grieving over his loss and finding reasons to keep going.

Kerry Godliman should reprise her role as Tony’s late wife Lisa Johnson, who appears in various video clips and flashbacks as Tony remembers his times with her.

Also expected back are Tony’s Tambury Gazette colleagues and co-workers. They include Tony’s brother-in-law and boss Matt (Tom Basden), Tambury Gazette photographer Lenny (Tony Way), the paper’s advertising employee Kath (Diane Morgan), and young journalist Sandy (Mandeep Dhillon).

Other key characters are Tony’s psychiatrist (Paul Kaye), Postman Pat (Josh Wilkinson), sex worker Daphne aka “Roxy” (Roisin Conaty), Tony’s therapeutic mentor Anne (Penelope Wilton), and the nurse Emma (Ashley Jensen).

Recurring characters Brian Gittins (David Earl), June (Jo Hartley), and James (Ethan Lawrence) all became series regulars in the second season, so they’re likely to continue in Season 3.

There’s also semi-retired paper owner Paul, who becomes involved with Tambury Gazette. Matt’s wife Jill (Laura Patch), and the head of the amateur drama company Ken Otley (Colin Hoult) seem like they’ll remain on the show.

Of course, Tony’s dog Brandy (played by Anti) is his reason to live throughout the first season and a mainstay, so viewers should expect more of the lovable canine.

At least a few cast members may not appear in Season 3. Drug addict Julian Kane (Tim Plester) has been off the show since after the first season. It’s unknown if David Bradley will return as Tony’s father, Ray Johnson. See the spoilers below for more details.

After Life Season 3 spoilers

The Tambury Gazette gets tough news that someone wants to buy the building, so that almost puts an end to Tony and everyone else’s jobs.

That upsets Sandy, who likes working there and needs it to keep things going and to support her family. Tony suggests they try to save the Gazette by raising funds or getting a loan. He promises Sandy he’ll save the paper.

He eventually meets with semi-retired newspaper owner Paul and convinces him maybe he needs to take on the paper as a new business challenge.

Several big moments happened during the final two episodes of Season 2. While Tony was out to have some fun with friends, colleagues, and co-workers at the local drama company’s show, he received word from Emma at the nursing home that his father had passed away.

Tony went to the nursing home and sat with Emma next to his deceased father, with tears in his eyes. Tony admitted to Emma he had liked her from the moment he saw her at the nursing home.

After his father’s funeral, he tells Emma he can’t give her much more than just feeling great when he’s around her, due to feeling he’s unfaithful to his late wife.

The passing of Tony’s father gave him more fuel for remaining in a depressed state as he begins to replay videos featuring not only his late wife but now his late father. He grieves as he watches a video at home featuring his wife in her hospital bed.

Near the end of the Season 2 finale, Tony nearly commits suicide by taking pills. He’s interrupted by Emma showing up at the door, appearing ready to be part of the relationship he can offer.

Other stories include the new ownership at the Gazette, a blossoming relationship between Postman Pat and Roxy, one involving Paul and Anne, Matt getting back with his wife, and of course, Tony healing himself by helping others.

Fans are hoping that more tragedy doesn’t strike Tony in the third season as he continues his journey towards becoming better. The popular Netflix series should continue to bring more of the brilliant comedy and touching drama.