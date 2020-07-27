Lost in Space Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Lost in Space brought the classic science fiction television show back for a new generation with a modern slant, thanks to Netflix.

Now that there have been two incredible seasons of this series about a family lost in space, trying to find their way back home, fans are ready for more.

The good news is that there is a third season coming. The bad news is that it will mark the end of the show. Here is everything we know about Lost in Space Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Lost in Space Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Lost in Space?

Netflix announced on its Twitter account in March that it renewed Lost in Space for a third season. However, the bad news came at the same time when it announced that it would be the final season for the series.

Alert! Alert! More @lostinspacetv is coming! The third and final season of the Robinson family’s saga has been confirmed for 2021!

The news was bittersweet for fans. While it was ending, at least it would get a proper finale and not end on a cliffhanger, not allowing fans to know what happened with the characters they followed for three seasons.

The best news is that showrunner Zack Estrin posted on Twitter that the Lost in Space series on Netflix was only meant to be a trilogy. Any more seasons, while possibly fun, would just end up as a filler that added little tot he story.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end,” Estrin said.

“While this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Release date latest: When is Lost in Space Season 3 likely to come out?

What wasn’t mentioned in the tweets announcing its renewal was a return date. That is a good thing.

Right after the announcement in March, the entire world ended up on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the announcement coming in March, there is no way filming has started, so this is pushed off indefinitely.

The second season of Lost in Space arrived on Christmas Eve, 2019. However, don’t expect the third season to arrive at that time this year, or even in 2020 at all.

According to recent reports, Lost in Space will start filming in September 2020 and should wrap filming in January 2020, where it will then move into post-production to add the special effects.

The best bet is a release in late 2021. Maybe this could be a Christmas gift in December 2021, which is a longer wait than many fans want to see, but it is better than not getting any more of Lost in Space at all.

Lost in Space Season 3 cast updates

The main cast members should be back for Lost in Space Season 3.

Returning will be Molly Parker and Toby Stephens as Maureen and John Robinson. The Robinson kids are all still alive, so Taylor Russell, Maxwell Jenkins, and Mina Sundwall should be returning as Judy, Will, and Penny.

Whether or not Parker Posey returns as Dr. Smith is dependent on if she somehow managed to survive her fate. Her scarf was found on Jupiter 2.

Brian Steele will also be back to voice the Robot.

There is one other character to look out for, as Grant Kelly, Judy’s long-lost biological father, appears to be on his way on the Fortuna. This casting remains a secret for now.

Lost in Space Season 3 spoilers

The original Lost in Space television series ran in the 1960s, and there was a movie based on it that arrived in the ’90s. While the series will always hold a place in people’s hearts, the film was a letdown, and the Netflix original series was a huge treat for fans who wanted to see the Robinson family once again.

The third season will either start with or show the modifications of the giant cliffhanger that ended Season 2, where the family was split up following a fight with invading robots.

The biggest question coming into Lost in Space Season 3 involves the Fortuna, the long-lost ship piloted by Grant Kelly, Judy’s biological father. The third season ended with the Jupiter Transport with the three kids coming into contact with the Fortuna.

Plus, Dr. Smith has to be alive, right? She is the best character in the entire series – evil or not.

Lost in Space Season 3 will be the final season and should hit later in 2021. The first two seasons of Lost in Space are available to stream right now on Netflix.