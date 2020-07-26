The best Christmas movies on Netflix (2020)

There is nothing better for families every holiday season than sitting down and watching a great Christmas movie together.

In today’s streaming world, Netflix has you covered. Whether you want to watch a great holiday classic, some fun animated Christmas movie, or a new Netflix original movie, there is something here for everyone.

Here is a look at 15 great Christmas movies you can stream right now on Netflix.

Elf (2003)

One of the most beloved Christmas movies of all-time hit theaters in 2003 and is now a holiday staple in countless households every holiday season.

Elf stars Will Ferrell as a child who wandered into Santa’s bag and ended up at the North Pole, where he was raised as an elf. When he is old enough, Santa sends him off to live in his real world, but it is not easy for this loveable and curious elf to fit in.

Jon Favreau directs this Christmas comedy movie on Netflix, with Bob Newhart stealing the scenes as one of the head elves.

The Grinch (2018)

The Grinch is an Illumination movie (Despicable Me), the second Dr. Seuss story that the company made following The Lorax.

This is a re-telling of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the Grinch in this movie.

Released in 2018, The Grinch was a massive success, the highest-grossing Dr. Seuss adaptation of all-time, making over $500 million worldwide and is now available for everyone to stream this Christmas on Netflix.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is based on the ballet The Nutcracker, with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The movie is a Disney production, so don’t expect it to stay on Netflix longterm, as it should one day in the future head over to Disney+.

Mackenzie Foy stars in the lead role as Clara, a girl who learns that her mother had another life, and it is her destiny to help protect the Fourth Realm. However, there are forces at work that want to stop her, or else a great war will begin.

Klaus (2019)

Klaus was an Oscar-nominated movie in 2020 for Best Animated Feature. While it did not win there, it did win the BAFTA for Best Animated Film, as well as seven awards at the Annie’s.

This is an alternative origin story of Santa Claus. In this version, Klaus is about a postman stationed in an island town in the Far North who becomes friends with a reclusive toymaker named Klaus.

Jason Schwartzman voices the postman, Jesper, while J.K. Simmons voices Klaus.

Klaus was purchased by Netflix and distributed by the streaming service, meaning that fans can see it every Christmas whenever they want.

DreamWorks Holiday Classics (2011)

DreamWorks has done a great job of taking its popular movies and creating spin-offs on television, both in cartoons as well as stand-alone televised movies.

Netflix has what is called DreamWorks Holiday Classics, which bunches a series of four animated Christmas movies together for kids to enjoy year-round.

These include Merry Madagascar, Dragons: Gift of the Night Fury, Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular, and The Madagascar Penguin’s Christmas Caper.

A Christmas Prince (2017)

A Christmas Prince is a 2017 Netflix original Christmas movie starring Rose McIver (iZombie) and Ben Lamb.

McIver is an American reporter who is sent to cover a press conference of Prince Richard, a playboy who is expected to abdicate the throne. While there, she is mistaken for an American tutor and pretends to be her to investigate.

She meets the Prince and sees him as a good man, which is not what her magazine was hoping for.

The movie was a huge success and has spawned two sequels.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

A second version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas is on Netflix, this one a live-action version.

Released in 2000, and directed by Ron Howard, Jim Carrey stars as The Grinch in this version, as he sets out to ruin the holidays for the people of Whoville.

However, when he meets a young girl named Cindy-Lou Who, he starts to see the error of his ways. This was a remake of the 1966 animated movie, which was based on the book by Dr. Seuss.

Home for the Holidays (2017)

In 2015, DreamWorks released the animated movie Home.

In this movie, an alien race known as the Boov invades Earth, but one girl named Gratuity is able to avoid getting captured. She ends up meeting an alien named Oh, a fugitive Boov, and the two work together to free the planet.

Home ended up spinning off into a Netflix animated series, and in 2017, a holiday movie was released straight to Netflix called Home for the Holidays.

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight (2015)

Marvel Animation has released a lot of straight to video movies over the years, and they have a Christmas movie involving everyone’s favorite superheroes.

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight is airing on Netflix as one of these movies, and features several popular Marvel favorites.

Loki and the frost giant Ymir want to steal Santa Claus’ powers to conquer the world, and the superheroes have to stop them.

These heroes include Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot.

Just Friends (2005)

While some people don’t look at Just Friends as a Christmas movie, they also don’t see Die Hard and Gremlins as Christmas movies either.

They are wrong.

In Just Friends, Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart star as childhood friends Chris and Jamie, who meet up again years later during the Christmas holidays. While Chris used to be fat, he has now turned into Ryan Reynolds.

He still has a crush on Jamie, but several things are standing in his way, including his insecurities coming back to haunt him.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Bad Moms was a surprise hit in 2016, with Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn starring as three mothers who decide they want to live life to the fullest once again.

One year later, A Bad Moms Christmas arrived and was, arguably, an even better movie than the original.

This time around, instead of dealing with the PTA and the stress of working and being moms, they have to deal with their overbearing mothers during the Christmas holiday.

El Camino Christmas (2017)

We are now moving into the “so bad they are good” Christmas movies on Netflix.

El Camino Christmas stars Luke Grimes as Eric, a man who sets out to meet the father he never knew (Tim Allen). However, things go wrong, and he ends up barricaded in a liquor store with five other people on Christmas Eve.

Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil), Dax Shepard (The Ranch), and Kurtwood Smith (That ’70s Show) give this Netflix original Christmas movie even more star power.

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Before The Christmas Chronicles came out in 2018, no one could have ever believed that Kurt Russell was the Santa Claus we always needed.

The movie has Santa Claus delivering his presents when two children see him in the home and then jump into his sleigh. Sadly, there is a malfunction, and the sleigh crashes, with the presents all getting lost.

It is up to the children and Santa Claus to figure out a way to save Christmas. This Netflix original movie was another success (because it was Kurt Russell … as Santa Claus), and a sequel is coming.

Christmas Inheritance (2017)

Released in 2017, Christmas Inheritance was another Netflix original Christmas movie.

This film starred Eliza Taylor, am ambitious heiress who is told that she has to deliver a Christmas card to her father’s old partner in Snow Falls.

This is a town she never knew about and she heads to in order to inherit her dad’s gift business. While snowed in, she meets and falls in love with a local artist, where she — in true Christmas movie fashion — discovers the true meaning of Christmas.

Let it Snow (2019)

The most recent movie on this list is the Netflix original Christmas movie Let it Snow.

This is a romantic comedy that hit in 2019 that is based on the young adult novel by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle of the same name. The book is three different stories that all intertwine into one Christmas tale.

The movie followed the same template, telling the three stories about a group of high school seniors dealing with personal issues on a snowy Christmas Eve.