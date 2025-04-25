Gayle King’s space flight defended by Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino

While Gayle King and her Blue Origin crewmates received heavy backlash for their recent trip to space, Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino recently came to her defense.

Gayle traveled as part of a historic New Shepard mission, which featured only women on board the Blue Origin rocket.

Five others journeyed with the CBS Mornings star, including singer Katy Perry and author Lauren Sanchez, who is also Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s fiancée.

Critics blasted the crew’s trip, especially Gayle and Katy, as they are high-profile celebrities on television, online, and elsewhere.

Among their celebrity critics were actress Olivia Munn and model Emily Ratajkowski. Even the Wendy’s fast food chain surprised many people with online remarks about Katy’s return to Earth.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, MTV’s Jersey Shore star Vinny seemingly defended the women with an interesting take on his podcast.

Jersey Shore star defended women after their ‘crazy’ Blue Origin flight

Vinny featured Kevin Clancy on his Something Went Wrong W/Vinny podcast. Clancy, known as KFC, is one of the founders of Barstool Sports New York and a fellow podcaster who often gives hot takes on news stories.

During their chat, the Jersey Shore star brought up the Blue Origin flight and said he saw KFC “hating on them a little bit.” KFC agreed that he’s a “hater” and explained why.

“It’s cool. It’s a rare thing. No civilians get to do it. Yes. All that being said, this was some of the most performative s*** I’ve ever seen,” KFC said.

“It’s almost like they’re doing it for feminism, but I think it backfired because it just looked like this silly, dopey, girly thing,” he added.

He joked that Bezos probably was getting frustrated by his fiancée bugging him and finally told her, “You know what? Here. Go to space…Go buy a spaceship and put together an all-female crew.”

Vinny joked, chuckled over those remarks, and even teased some conspiracy theories that the space launch was fake. However, he also supported what the women on the Blue Origin trip did during comments on his recent podcast.

He and KFC discussed that they have trouble with upset stomachs and nerves after amusement parks, so the space training must have been something else.

“Listen to me, this is my take. No matter how f****** cringe or whatever the f*** they did up there, that’s crazy to me, that they’re in space. I won’t even get on a f****** plane with two and one row nowadays, let alone this thing,” he said.

While Vinny agreed the launch looked fake, after seeing how the capsule parachuted to Earth, he reiterated how scary it looked to participate.

“Are you going to get her for kissing the ground?” Vinny asked, referring to his guest joking about Katy’s return to Earth and departure from the capsule.

Vinny joked that he kisses the ground whenever he’s on a flight that lands in Chicago.

Gayle King also defended the trip, but critics weren’t having it

As Monsters and Critics reported, Gayle King fired back at critics over her Blue Origin trip, including some notable critics she refused to name.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gayle explained what “bothered” her about some of the critical remarks she’d seen or heard about.

“Space is not an either or. Because you’re doing something in space, doesn’t mean you’re taking away from Earth,” she said, adding, “What you’re doing in space is trying to make things better here on Earth.”

“Jeff Bezos has so many great ideas, and the people that are working there are really devoted and dedicated to making our planet a better place,” she told ET.

Gayle said the space trip was not “frivolous,” indicating she was “very disappointed and saddened” by the backlash.

Following the interview, a social media creator’s video went viral, in which he further criticized Gayle’s “out of touch” response to critics. Additional comments criticizing the CBS Mornings star continue to appear on Gayle and CBS Mornings’ social media content.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny seemed to have Gayle and her crewmates’ backs, admiring their bravery for participating. However, he also admitted that he’s often on the wrong side of things with his takes, and this might be another one.