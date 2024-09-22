Gayle King fans express concern over mysterious shoes and health issues

Gayle King appeared in a video with actor Brian Tyree Henry, which had fans curious and concerned for the CBS Mornings star.

Henry is known for his roles in FX’s Atlanta series and movies, including Bullet Train, Joker, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

He appeared on CBS’ morning program to promote the new animated movie Transformers One, in which he voices a younger version of the franchise’s main villain, Megatron.

CBS Mornings and Gayle shared an Instagram carousel post from Henry’s visit, including a photo and video showing the actor carrying Gayle in his arms and walking around.

Additional photos included Henry posing with Gayle and her co-anchors, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil. A large Transformers One poster or screen appeared behind them.

Multiple fans addressed Gayle’s mysterious issues involving her shoes and feet.

Fans show concern after Gayle King gets carried by CBS Mornings guest

In the first two slides of the IG carousel post, Henry carries Gayle King around part of the CBS Mornings studio and finally puts her down so she can walk.

Many fans were quick to point out a detail about Gayle’s footwear: She’s wearing two different shoes.

Based on the content, she has one high heel on her left foot and a more comfortable sandal or clog on her right foot.

In the Instagram comments, fans mentioned Gayle’s different shoes, and some inquired about potential health issues.

One commenter told her, “for 2 or 3 years you’ve been wearing two different shoes.”

“You look beautiful with the comfy shoes so forget those 3 inch [heel emoji],” the commenter said.

“What’s with one shoe on and a rubber one on the other foot…did you get hurt?” another individual asked.

A commenter told Gayle that wearing “two different shoes may cause back issues.”

In additional comments, a few individuals mentioned a problem with the CBS Mornings anchor’s toe.

“Ms. King you’ve had issues with your toe for two years now,” a commenter wrote.

“what’s the toe diagnosis? have same problem,” another commenter said.

Gayle previously revealed a diagnosis of her health issue that ‘hobbled’ her

As a commenter mentioned, Gayle has been wearing different shoes for about two or three years. In 2022, she shared what was going on with her unique footwear decision.

Gayle appeared at a Tribeca Film Festival event where she interviewed Tyler Perry, and he jokingly praised Gayle’s unique decision to wear one clog with a heel while there.

“I have this thing called Achilles tendonitis, so it’s all good,” she told him.

“Tyler goes, ‘Why don’t you just put on both clogs?’ I go, ‘Because it’s fashion, Tyler. I don’t want people thinking I’m wearing these clogs just because. There’s a reason,'” Gayle said, per People.

She later revealed she received an official diagnosis of Achilles tendonitis from Dr. Nadia Levy. In the video clip, Dr. Levy said Gayle would need to wear “a boot to calm it down” and take some anti-inflammatory medication.

The CBS Mornings star celebrated that she wouldn’t need surgery, as Dr. Levy said she’d “over-tweaked a tight tendon.”

According to Page Six, Gayle “hobbled” around a Hollywood Reporter event in May 2022 and told them she’d discovered the injury while at home.

“I went to bed on Saturday, and I woke up Sunday to go pee, and I don’t know what it is, but the minute I touched the floor, I crumbled. I think it’s my Achilles,” she told the outlet, also mentioning it was feeling better and she’d “wait a few days” to see a doctor if needed.

However, she later went to that doctor, Dr. Levy, and received her Achilles tendonitis diagnosis.

Gayle continues to appear on CBS Mornings

It’s unclear if Gayle is experiencing this same issue again in 2024, prompting her to wear the differing shoes. Henry carrying her might indicate he was jokingly helping her stay off her feet by transporting her somewhere.

Last week, she appeared on set wearing a matching pair of heels during an interview with Halle Berry.

It’s not the first time Gayle’s fans have rushed to show concern for her health. After the CBS Mornings star revealed she consumed a “half-eaten” slice of pie she had delivered, many commenters worried she might get sick.

However, she’s continued to appear on CBS Mornings since revealing the mysterious pie incident earlier this month and seems to be doing fine.