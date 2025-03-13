Gayle King called out by Joy Behar for space trip: ‘Why is she doing it?’

Joy Behar called out fellow TV personality Gayle King over her decision to travel into space.

CBS Mornings revealed several weeks ago that Gayle plans to board a historic Blue Origin New Shepard mission to space, featuring an all-female crew.

Other women traveling with Gayle include singer Katy Perry, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and philanthropist and author Lauren Sanchez.

Sanchez is also the fiancee of Amazon and Blue Origin founder, Jeff Bezos. Many fans have criticized Gayle for her participation in Bezos’s upcoming mission to space.

The CBS Mornings star also shared with co-stars and viewers that she is terrified of traveling into space on a rocket.

Based on recent remarks, The View’s Behar questioned why Gayle chose to go under the circumstances.

Behar asks, ‘Why is she doing it?’ about Gayle’s space flight

During The View’s Behind the Table podcast, Joy called out Gayle for “shaking in her boots” over her space trip.

“She’s scared. Why is she doing it?” Joy asked.

“I don’t know the answer,” said The View executive producer Brian Teta, who hosts the podcast.

He mentioned he spoke with Ana Navarro about it and asked if “any version” of Joy would be interested in participating in a space flight.

“No. Not in this lifetime, or the next, or the one after that,” she told him.

Teta said he thought at least one of The View co-hosts would’ve been interested in doing that. He claimed Whoopi Goldberg has no interest, and Joy suggested Sara Haines.

“Of all of us, I think she would be the most game,” Joy told Teta, adding, “She’s like that commercial, you know Mikey? He’ll eat anything. She’s like our Mikey.”

“Give it to Sara; she’ll do anything,” Teta joked.

Sara also has a former co-star, Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, who previously went on a Blue Origin flight. He could share all the essential details and talk her into or out of it.

Gayle is facing a fear with her upcoming space flight

After CBS Mornings had revealed Gayle’s trip, she discussed her decision to go with co-stars Vladimir Duthiers and Tony Dokoupil.

While Gayle admitted to being “terrified,” she also said she was “excited” about the historic Blue Origin rocket trip, which is scheduled for sometime in the spring.

She explained to her co-stars that she previously decided to try more things that scared her.

Gayle also consulted with her daughter, son, and best friend, who all agreed she should go on the trip.

“Once Kirby and Will and Oprah was fine with it, I was fine,” she told her co-stars, adding, “I thought Oprah would say no. She said, ‘I think if you don’t do it, when they all come back and you had the opportunity to do it, you will be kicking yourself.’ She’s right.”

“I feel well prepared. I believe in Blue Origin, what they’re doing. I am really excited and actually looking forward to it,” Gayle also shared.

Gayle said in another interview that she was worried about something going wrong with the flight, but Katy Perry is her support human for the trip, possibly helping to calm her and alleviate her fears.