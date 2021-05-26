Game of Thrones spinoff series 10,000 Ships to be written by Amanda Segel

Targaryen ships that featured in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

It can be confusing at times to keep up-to-date with all of the potential Game of Thrones spinoff series currently in development or in production with HBO. Currently, though, it looks like 10,000 Ships is the most recent one to be getting any traction.

HBO has been eager to move forward and provide fans of Game of Thrones with new content. Since the epic fantasy series concluded in May of 2019, there has been plenty of speculation regarding which direction the network will head.

Game of Thrones was based on the book series, A Song of Ice and Fire by author George R. R. Martin. And, with that came a vast array of content to chose from regarding Westeros.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Originally, a prequel series tentatively titled Bloodmoon went into production, and a pilot was reportedly produced before it was canceled. However, HBO then announced that House of the Dragon would be the first spinoff series to premiere on HBO.

Since then, there have been a variety of rumors and several announcements by HBO that further shows were in various stages of development. 10,000 Ships is one of the most recent announcements.

What is 10,000 Ships about?

As yet, no official announcement has been made by HBO regarding whether they will definitely be moving forward with 10,000 Ships. However, according to Deadline, this series is definitely in development.

It is believed that 10,000 Ships will tell the story of the warrior queen Princess Nymeria. This is the very same person that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) named her direwolf after in Game of Thrones.

Maisie Williams stars as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

The potential new series will follow Princess Nymeria’s journey from Essos to Dorne after “their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War.” Making the journey with her were the surviving members of the Rhoynars, who were one of the three races that the people of Westeros descended from in the early days.

Deadline also announced that Amanda Segel is set to write 10,000 Ships. However, once again, HBO declined to comment on the matter.

Segel is known for her work on Hulu’s Helstrom and Person of Interest, as well as CBS’ The Good Wife, and Spike TV’s The Mist.

Here’s all the other Game of Thrones spinoffs

In addition to House of the Dragon, there are several other Game of Thrones spinoffs believed to be in development from HBO.

Along with the recent announcement regarding 10,000 Ships, it is believed that two other TV series, 9 Voyages (aka Sea Snake) and Flea Bottom, are also currently on the table at HBO.

In addition to these, a TV version of Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, as well as a movie adaption of Robert’s Rebellion, are also believed to be in some form of early development.

Along with these, several other concepts have been considered and rejected by HBO.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.