Game of Thrones reaches 10-year milestone: All the ways you can celebrate (or commiserate)

Cropped poster for Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

Love or hate that final season, there was plenty of Game of Thrones awesomeness in the first few seasons to make fans want to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the first episode airing in HBO.

Episode 1 of Game of Thrones first season aired on April 17 and HBO is marking the occasion with a whole pile of things that will make you want to remember all the good stuff about the epic fantasy series and forget the last two seasons entirely — unless you decide to participate in the Game of Thrones “MaraThrone” and rewatch every episode. Although, at least this event is for a good cause.

HBO Max has an Iron Anniversary page

For fans who reside in the US and have an HBO Max subscription, there is a new page celebrating the Iron Anniversary of Game of Thrones. Fans can see which are the fan-favorite episodes as well as “behind-the-scenes documentaries, cast interviews and clips,” according to Digital Spy.

The network is also opting to have their MaraThrone event starting On Saturday, April 10. While many fans are not eager to watch the entire series again after being burned by the end, there is some incentive here.

Those who watch Game of Thrones during this can help to raise money for the following 10 charities: The Trevor Project, Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee, UNICEF, FilmAid International, National Urban League, SameYou, and Royal Mencap Society.

HBO is also surprising “three couples who got married in Westeros-themed locations with barrels of Game of Thrones-brand wine, custom chalices, and cakes.”

Finally, HBO has also released a new trailer for Season 8 of Game of Thrones. However, many fans have not been impressed with the impressive clip that reminded them of all the reasons why they didn’t like the final installment.

All the new Game of Thrones merchandise

Along with these television events, there is some new Game of Thrones merchandise on offer as well.

As to be expected, there are new Funko POP characters to collect. Fans can get their hands on new versions of Robb Stark, Arya Stark, Dothraki leader Khal Drogo, Tyrion Lannister, Ned Stark on the Iron Throne, and a metallic version of Drogon.

These items will not be shipped until September, according to Digital Spy.

If you are into alcohol — or want to drown out your sorrows while watching Season 8 of Game of Thrones during the MaraThrone, there is also a new range of beer on offer from Mikkeller.

Finally, if you have a lazy $2.2 million to spare, why not consider purchasing the one-of-a-kind Game of Thrones-inspired Fabergé eggs?

As ArtNet points out, the egg is inspired by the dragon eggs that Daenerys Targaryen was gifted. It is made from “18-karat white gold with diamond panes and rainbow moonstones, the egg’s shell is formed by three interlocking wings that open for yet another pricy surprise: a pear-cut ruby from Mozambique that sits atop a miniature crystal crown.”

All seasons of Game of Thrones are available on HBO and Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere at a later date.