Game of Thrones: HBO releases a new Season 8 trailer that is much better than the entire season

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones certainly drew in a lot of critical opinions. After all, it was a show that meandered across epic plots and storylines over the course of six or seven seasons before suddenly rushing to the finish line in order to tie everything up in a meager six episodes.

Now, HBO has tried to get fans interested in the series once more ahead of its 10-year celebrations for the release of the epic fantasy series.

However, creating a new two-minute trailer that makes Season 8 look fantastic has pretty much annoyed the fanbase all over again. As Esquire points out, the new clip has brought to the surface all of those feelings viewers had regarding the final installment.

Game of Thrones’s Season 8 10-year anniversary trailer

The trailer is spectacular, having spliced together all of the good bits of the final six episodes. There is plenty of dramatic music and lines from characters that hint at epic battles and thrilling conclusions.

However, all of this is a continual reminder that while things looked pretty in Season 8, everything was really just a hot mess simmering below the surface.

And, is it really a trailer for Game of Thrones without having Jon Snow (Kit Harington) utter one of his famous lines?

“You will always be my queen,” Jon says dramatically before the scene cuts to more action.

Shared to the Game of Thrones official YouTube account on April 7, the clip has already been viewed more than 33,000 times and will likely only pick up speed in the days to come.

Already, there is plenty of commentary going on in the comments section from disgruntled fans.

Fans get critical of the new trailer

Fans have always been critical of Game of Thrones, more so as the years progressed and rabidly so — and with good reason — in the final two seasons. However, the new trailer has given them a renewed reason to dust off their snark and share with others their thoughts on not only the new trailer but Season 8 in general.

“HBO embarrassing themselves by even posting this,” one person declared.

“Are you guys remaking it? Because if you’re not, then it’s better to not release a trailer for it again and reminding us of something we wanna forget,” a fan wrote, alluding to the fact that many fans wanted the entire last season remade with different creators at the helm.

“Can’t wait to see how important Jon’s lineage is, how they defeat the Night King, how Jamie redeems himself and what Varys’ grand plan has been this whole time,” another person added, reminding everyone of how HBO hyped up plenty of storylines that, essentially, went down the drain in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“I’m very confident Bran will finally do something epic this season that isn’t just sitting in his chair while the end of the world ensues around him,” wrote a viewer.

There was some humor in the commentary as well, though.

“Our enemy doesn’t die,” one fan wrote before adding: “Arya: Hold my Starbucks Coffee.”

Of course, this is a reference to that infamous moment when HBO forgot to edit out a Starbucks coffee cup in a scene involving Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

For those who want to relive the final season in the two minutes of its glory, can do so below.

All seasons of Game of Thrones are available on HBO and Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere at a later date.