Gaius Charles joins Isle of the Dead cast line-up alongside Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Gaius Charles will star as Perlie Armstrong in Isle of the Dead. ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

While AMC’s The Walking Dead may be approaching its final installment, the network has a bunch of spinoffs in development to keep the fans happy.

Among the line-up is Isle of the Dead, which will see Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) traveling to the island of Manhattan in New York City.

Currently, very little has been revealed regarding this spinoff series but now a new casting announcement gives fans a look at a totally new character.

Gaius Charles joins Isle of the Dead

According to Deadline, Gaius Charles will be joining Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as they traverse the new landscape.

Charles will play a character called Perlie Armstrong and he is described as both confident and ruthless.

Along with this, the character will go to any lengths in regard to his version of justice– even if this means using his own force and his menacing appearance.

Potentially, this could put this character in opposition to Maggie and Negan when they arrive in his territory.

It is also revealed that Perlie will be a dedicated family man and his motivation for justice is to ensure a safe environment for his wife and daughters. However, a tragic loss also clouds him.

Considering Maggie is also driven by her love for her son, Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), it is possible that these characters could all eventually wind up on the same side.

Promotional poster for Season 1 of Isle of the Dead. Pic credit: AMC

What is Isle of the Dead about?

As yet, not a lot has been revealed by AMC regarding the synopsis for Isle of the Dead. All that is really known is that Maggie and Negan will wind up there.

Currently, in The Walking Dead, Maggie and Negan are at loggerheads but there is the potential there they might finally sort out their differences and this may be why they wind up in New York City together.

On the surface, it seems unlikely that the pair will wind up traveling all the way to NYC but there might be some motivation for both.

Negan was once the leader of the Saviors and was responsible for the death of Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun). Because of his past, he has been ostracized by many of the characters in The Walking Dead.

So, to see him leave and travel to an entirely new area makes some sense.

Maggie, on the other hand, has a lot of loved ones in The Walking Dead. However, with many now involved with the Commonwealth, it is possible that she will eventually abandon the area in search of a new location that is not overseen by the larger community.

How this all fits together with Perlie Armstrong remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until Season 1 of Isle of the Dead premieres in order to find out more.

Isle of the Dead will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.