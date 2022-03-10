The Walking Dead announces a new spinoff series, Isle of the Dead, featuring Maggie and Negan

Original key artwork for Isle of the Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are at complete loggerheads on The Walking Dead. This is because Negan brutally killed Maggie’s husband.

Thanks to circumstances involving the Reapers, the pair were thrust together, and this saw them coming to a very uncomfortable truce to work against the current threat.

However, it appears that the pair could somehow sort out their differences and wind up in New York City.

Isle of the Dead will drop in 2023

According to Deadline, a new spinoff series, titled Isle of the Dead, is in production by AMC and will focus on Negan and Maggie.

And, thanks to the fact that the currently airing Season 11 of The Walking Dead is set to be the final installment in the original series, news of the spinoff pretty much confirms that Maggie and Negan will survive the final season.

The following synopsis for the new series was also released by Deadline.

“The Walking Dead [spinoff series] sees Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Eli Jorné will act as showrunner on the new six-episode series. Previously, Jorné was a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead and currently has an overall deal with AMC Studios.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The chief content officer for The Walking Dead, Scott M. Gimple, will also executive produce alongside Jorné, as will Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Isle of the Dead is expected to drop on AMC in 2023. However, as yet, a premiere date has not yet been confirmed.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, also released the following statement via AMC’s official press release.

“This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead,” McDermott said.

“It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.”

There are other Walking Dead spinoffs

Besides the obvious, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, there is also another spinoff series in development by AMC. Tales of the Walking Dead will be an anthology series that will focus on sharing individual stories from across the post-apocalyptic world.

A currently unnamed spinoff series featuring Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is also confirmed by AMC.

In addition to this, AMC is also producing what is believed to be a trio of movies that will focus on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) for at least the first one.

Currently, Rick is missing, presumed dead, by nearly all of his friends and family. However, viewers know that he was rescued from certain death by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and flown to safety by the CRM (Civic Republic Military).

The Walking Dead currently airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.