The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus reveals which Daryl Dixon items he took from set on last day

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, filming has concluded on AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead.

The TV series ran for eleven seasons and the final installment is expected to drop later this year. However, there are multiple spinoffs in production so the dead aren’t really dead just yet.

Norman Reedus, who plays fan-favorite Daryl Dixon, had an emotional day on set and has just revealed which items he stole on his last day — and which other items he had already previously pilfered from The Walking Dead.

Here’s what Norman Reedus took from The Walking Dead set

According to a recent interview with People, Reedus revealed that he walked offset on the last day of filming his Daryl Dixon costume and intends to keep it for good.

“I walked out with my entire outfit. I just, I didn’t change clothes,” Reedus explained.

“I was hugging people and crying and saying goodbye to everybody that I just ended up driving home in my outfit. So I have all of it.”

Of course, considering Reedus will be returning for a new spinoff series set within The Walking Dead universe, it is likely he will have to return the costume when he starts filming. Or, at the least, show up on the first day in full costume.

And, while he may have taken stuff from the set on his last day of filming, he also gave back to his fellow cast members by way of some very special parting gifts.

“I gave everybody these wrap gifts… these little special knives I had made. It was sad and bittersweet,” Reedus said.

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 11.

Norman Reedus also took Daryl’s crossbow collection

It also turns out that Reedus has been taking mementos throughout the filming of The Walking Dead. Along with his costume from the last day of filming, Reedus has also taken a lot of Daryl’s other vests and claims to have the complete set of them.

In addition to this, the actor has also racked up an impressive amount of crossbows.

“I think I have like eight crossbows now, which is crazy,” Reedus said.

Daryl Dixon is well-known for his skill with the crossbow and has amassed several different ones during the entire run of The Walking Dead.

Along with the emotional farewell, Reedus also spoke out about the speeches given on the last day of filming.

“There were a lot of tears and a lot of speeches,” Reedus said.

“They handed me the mic first and I was like, ‘Uh oh,’ because I was nervous… It was super emotional.”

Of course, what he will miss the most about The Walking Dead is the people he befriended along the way.

The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air later in 2022.