The Walking Dead theory: Daryl heads to France to fight fast zombies in new Daryl spinoff series

Ever since news dropped on the Daryl and Carol spinoff set within The Walking Dead universe, news has been scant. Unlike the other spinoffs, this one has not even received a title yet.

However, a recent announcement has not only changed the dynamics of the news series but teased fans with a potential location — and one that isn’t even in the US.

Always, the assumption by fans had been that the Daryl and Carol spinoff would occur somewhere in the US.

After all, it has been some time after the initial outbreak and characters are now more likely to ride horses than drive cars. Because of this, it seems very unlikely that the characters would travel very far in the new show.

However, all of that is set to change.

Daryl Dixon set for European spinoff

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, news has surfaced that the Daryl and Carol spinoff will lose Carol.

TV Line has pointed out that this is due to the fact that The Walking Dead spinoff series is set to film in Europe.

Unfortunately, Melissa McBride will be unable to film at this location for an undisclosed reason. This is super sad for fans of the Carol and Daryl dynamic but the news of its European location has gotten many people excited regarding where the new show is headed.

While there have been hints in the past that The Walking Dead universe might expand overseas it hasn’t really developed into anything specific until the final episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Here, a cut scene was added after the closing credits rolled that saw a familiar face from Season 2 of The Walking Dead, Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich), turning up.

However, what happened next was a complete deviation from everything viewers knew already about the undead.

Fast zombies and the CRM

Dr. Jenner was shown in a video that was playing in an old deserted lab. A woman was watching but was interrupted by a man with a gun.

The woman is killed and the man leaves and it is here that fans discover she regenerates into a super-fast, super-strong zombie.

This whole scenario occurred in a laboratory in France.

This means that if the Daryl spinoff is set to be filmed in Europe, it is very possible that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) has been tasked with checking this new type of walker out.

In the current season of The Walking Dead, Daryl is currently dealing with issues at the Commonwealth and it seems like quite a stretch to see him move from this community all the way across the Atlantic Ocean to France.

However, with filming occurring overseas, Daryl will, somehow, end up leaving the US and with the tasty morsel being dropped regarding fast zombies in France, it seems like the only likely conclusion to make.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond dealt with another group called the Civic Republic Military (CRM). While it seems Dr. Jenner was not involved with this group, with his cut scene being included at the end of the series, it seems likely that it will be the CRM that will somehow see Daryl sent to Europe if this theory is correct.

As pointed out by Fansided back in December of last year, The Walking Dead Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple has also previously spoken out about this exciting new prospect first introduced in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

“The coda after World Beyond had everything to do with the past and future of The Walking Dead Universe,” Gimple said.

“There is another big story that will be told relating to that scene, and we can’t wait to start showing it to the world. The universe is unfolding… This is a big story, and in some ways, it’s hopefully just starting.”

Gimple also noted that the story is “going to go some places and with some people you’d never expect.”

At the time, no one knew who he meant by that comment but, now, it is possible he was referring (at the time) to Daryl and Carol.

With Carol no longer making the journey with Daryl there is also the possibility that AMC might replace her with another of Daryl’s mates to make the huge trip to France. However, until further news is released regarding this spinoff, viewers will have to continue to wait — and theorize — regarding what comes next.

As of yet, no official premiere date has been confirmed by AMC for the Daryl spinoff series. The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air later in 2022.