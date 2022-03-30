The Walking Dead: Greg Nicotero shares touching video during last day of filming with Norman Reedus

Behind-the-scenes shot from Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 8, featuring Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

With the penultimate episode for Season 11B of The Walking Dead airing on Sunday night, things are getting too real among fans regarding the end of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

Already, AMC has confirmed that Season 11 of The Walking Dead will be the last. However, they did add an extra eight episodes to the final season to finish the series off.

This means that Season 11 will be broken up into three parts, unlike its standard two parts. And because of that, there are only 10 more episodes to air before it’s all over.

Production is still underway for the final installment of Season 11, but The Walking Dead executive producer and special effects guru, Greg Nicotero, revealed in a new video that they are currently filming for the very last time.

The last day of The Walking Dead Season 11 filming is announced

Greg Nicotero shared the heartfelt video on his official Instagram account today.

The executive producer beckons to Norman Reedus, who plays fan-favorite, Daryl Dixon, as they talk about the last day of filming.

“Come on, we’re doing a last-day video,” Nicotero says as Reedus puts an arm around his shoulders.

Nicotero then revealed that it had been 12 years since they started filming Season 1 of The Walking Dead.

“I love you, buddy, thank you for everything. It’s been a real joy,” Reedus says as Nicotero is obviously overcome and leans into Reedus’ shoulder for support.

“Remember when we were babies, and we started this show?” Nicotero then states to break the somber mood. “I had short hair.”

Later in the clip, Reedus notes that he felt like his “entire brain is short-circuiting right now.”

“I can’t really wrap my head around this,” he continued before stating that he will wind up on a bathroom floor with a martini and in tears once it is all over.

“12 hours from now, the world is going to be a different place,” Nicotero said in response to filming being complete.

Fellow castmates respond to Instagram update

As soon as Nicotero posted the video update for the final day of filming for The Walking Dead, various actors from the show — past and present — jumped onto Instagram to comment.

“Sending you and the entire TWD family so much f’n LOVE and congratulations!!!! XOXO,” wrote Steven Ogg, who portrayed Savior member Simon.

“Love you both!!!!” declared Hilarie Burton.

Burton not only portrayed Negan’s wife in a flashback episode of The Walking Dead but is married to Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko) showed appreciation merely by adding a row of red heart emoji to the comments section, and Emily Kinney (Beth Greene) added a single heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow wow wow wow. So surreal. All my best to all of you,” said Matt Negrete, who has worked as both a producer and writer on The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.