The Walking Dead Season 11C release date latest: When is it coming out?

Season 11B of The Walking Dead has come and gone. We know that the final season of the hit zombie apocalypse series will run for an extra eight episodes.

So far, fans have seen the introduction of the Commonwealth, a massive community that has managed to turn things back to how it was before the fall.

However, there is a seedy underside to this group that has been exposed throughout Season 11B of The Walking Dead.

Now, many viewers are already eagerly anticipating when the last part of Season 11 will drop in order to find out what will happen with the Commonwealth.

The Walking Dead will return for a final eight episodes

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, AMC has already confirmed that The Walking Dead will run for 24 episodes for Season 11, rather than the standard 16 episodes.

This is to tie up the final Commonwealth storyline that also occurs in the comic book series on which AMC’s TV show is based.

Filming has just currently wrapped up on the final eight episodes and The Walking Dead executive producer and special effects guru, Greg Nicotero, shared a teary video of himself and Norman Reedus (who portrays Daryl Dixon) on the last day of filming.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan also shared a touching social media post about his last time on set.

Release date latest: When does The Walking Dead Season 11C come out?

While production may be winding down, for viewers, the searing question is when will they get to see how the show concludes.

As yet, AMC has not announced a premiere date for Season 11C of The Walking Dead. However, some assumptions can be made about when the final installment will air.

Usually, AMC premieres new content in February and October. Season 11B dropped in February, so the assumption here is that Season 11C will drop in October.

However, Newsweek suggests viewers might get the final installment earlier than that.

According to that news outlet, The Walking Dead might return in June. This is based on the fact that Fear the Walking Dead will premiere next Sunday night, which is April 17, and conclude its seventh season on June 5.

It is possible that AMC would choose to then place Season 11C of The Walking Dead directly after this on June 12. While this might not seem likely due to the usual scheduling of AMC, there might be a new series ready to drop at this point.

With Tales of The Walking Dead set to drop in 2022, it makes a little more sense to fully wind up the original TV show before launching a new one even though Tales of The Walking Dead is an anthology series and not another entirely new branch of the same universe.

Either way, viewers are very likely to see Season 11C of The Walking Dead sooner rather than later in AMC’s scheduling.

The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air later in 2022.